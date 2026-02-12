ETV Bharat / state

Disaster Hit Families Of Matla Village In Kullu Seek Permanent Solution To Woes Before Next Monsoon

One of the victims of the disaster, Neha Thakur, said, “Living in the tent during the winter was very difficult. Chilly winds would blow at night, and the children kept getting cold and a cough. We received Rs 5,000 and some ration from the administration, but the first instalment of Rs 7 lakh relief has not arrived yet. If we get help on time, we can build at least one room before the rains."

More than 150 villagers were forced to flee their homes. Some of them sought shelter with their relatives, while the others rented small rooms or stayed in tents. They say that the administration provided immediate relief of Rs 5,000 per family alongwith rations. However, the pace of relief slowed after that.

The villagers recall that after torrential rain for several days, they had heard sounds of cracking from the hillside. First, slight cracks appeared in the ground, and then suddenly the entire slope collapsed. Within minutes, 32 houses were reduced to rubble. Village roads were destroyed, the drinking water source collapsed, and the school building developed deep cracks. The Panchayat house and temple were also damaged. Several cow sheds were buried under the debris. Around 90% of the houses were affected by the disaster.

Kullu: Matla village in Sainj valley of Kullu, which once thrived with the joy and laughter of its residents, stands on a pile of rubble today. It was hit by the natural disaster on a fateful night in the last week of August last year that saw 32 of its 35 houses razed to the ground in an instant, leaving over 150 people homeless. The government promised a relief of Rs 7 lakh, but six months later, these families continue to live in tents and rented rooms in the bitter cold. They seek a redressal to their woes before the next monsoon.

Meanwhile, elderly Lila Devi explained that while some people received assistance to pay rent, there are many who have not. “The biggest concern is for the animals. Those who had cows and buffaloes have had their cowsheds destroyed. Where should they keep the animals now?” she said.

Another villager, Bhoomi Chauhan, said that the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had said on November 10 that relief would be provided soon. “Six months have passed since the disaster, and our accounts are empty. We had built our houses with years of earnings. Everything was lost in an instant."

Villagers are forced to live in tents like this owing to their houses being collapsed. (ETV Bharat)

He stated that after the village's natural drinking water source collapsed, a large pipe was laid as a temporary solution. But now this pipe too has been damaged. “Water is seeping into the ground. If a permanent solution is not found immediately, the remaining land could become a swamp,” he said.

The people also point out that children’s books, bags and important documents were buried under the debris, and they are continuing with their education under temporary, irregular arrangements. They say that safe housing and education are essential since the future of the children is at stake.

Banjar’s Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pankaj Sharma said, "The 2025 rains caused extensive damage. The government announced financial assistance for rented accommodation, of which Rs 2,65,500 has been released to eligible and verified families as house rent assistance. The assistance was provided only to those families whose houses were found to be completely damaged and verified by the Revenue Department."

Rubble of a wall that is on the verge of collapsing. (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, Banjar legislator Surender Shourie from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stated that more than 500 houses in the area have been completely damaged and around 700 others could collapse at any time. Stating that the government has amended regulations declaring that only houses that have completely collapsed are considered fully damaged, he underlined, “Houses with significant cracks are also uninhabitable. The government should provide relief to these residents as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) for Kullu and Lahaul, Ram Singh Mian, stated that rehabilitation is being prioritized. A relief amount of Rs 7 lakh will soon be transferred to the accounts of houses declared completely damaged by the Revenue Department. Assistance is also being provided for houses with partial damage,” he said.

The people of Matla village want a permanent solution to their problems before the 2026 monsoon season. They have sought land allotment, prompt release of the first instalment of relief, prompt repair of the drinking water source and roads. Families living in tents and rented rooms for six months say they need land relief beyond mere announcements.