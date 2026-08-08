ETV Bharat / state

Disaster-Affected Voters To Get Relief In Uttarakhand Electoral Roll Revision, CEO Receives Notice Over Name Error

Dehradun: A significant respite for people affected by natural disasters in Uttarakhand, the election officials have relaxed rules on documentation for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, making sure that the citizens who have lost their documents due to monsoon disasters do not face any difficulties.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr BVRC Purushottam has stated that the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will help solve any notice issued for people affected by the disaster, provided the officer is convinced about the person’s Indian nationality.

Emphasising the universal presence of the drive, the CEO made it clear that even he was served a notice for a problem in the spelling of his name, thereby becoming one of the 19.04 lakh voters served notices on account of similar mistakes in the state. Of the 24.30 lakh identified cases, 20.27 lakh notices have already been sent to voters.