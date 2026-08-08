Disaster-Affected Voters To Get Relief In Uttarakhand Electoral Roll Revision, CEO Receives Notice Over Name Error
The CEO Dr BVRC Purushottam has stated that the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will help solve any notices issued for people affected by the disaster.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 3:50 AM IST|
Updated : August 8, 2026 at 4:41 AM IST
Dehradun: A significant respite for people affected by natural disasters in Uttarakhand, the election officials have relaxed rules on documentation for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, making sure that the citizens who have lost their documents due to monsoon disasters do not face any difficulties.
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr BVRC Purushottam has stated that the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will help solve any notice issued for people affected by the disaster, provided the officer is convinced about the person’s Indian nationality.
Emphasising the universal presence of the drive, the CEO made it clear that even he was served a notice for a problem in the spelling of his name, thereby becoming one of the 19.04 lakh voters served notices on account of similar mistakes in the state. Of the 24.30 lakh identified cases, 20.27 lakh notices have already been sent to voters.
Appealing to people not to panic, Dr Purushottam said that all these matters could be easily sorted out by responding to the notices with pertinent information. He further said that District Election Officers have been asked to organise home visit hearings for senior citizens aged 65 years or more and voters with disabilities so that they need not go to the polling booths.
For the period between July 14 and August 5 during the claims and objections process, the state machinery for elections had 57,000 forms submitted using Form 6, 22,668 forms using Form 7, and 26,145 forms using Form 8. According to the SIR guidelines, a single voter is allowed to make objections against five voters, whereas Booth Level Agents (BLA-2) can make objections against 10 voters per day.