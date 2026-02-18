ETV Bharat / state

Disappearance Of Over 800 People: HC Issues Notice To Centre, Delhi Govt & Police

The petition stated that the right to be found is an essential part of the right to life enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 18, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST

New Delhi: Hearing a petition seeking action on the disappearance of more than 800 people in the first 15 days of 2026, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government, Delhi Police, and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), asking them to respond within four weeks.

During the hearing, the lawyer representing the petitioner stated to a bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay that the right to be found is an essential part of the right to life enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution, and mandatory protocols for locating missing persons are not being followed.

The petition further said that although standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued for locating missing persons, they are not strictly enforced. This is the reason why people are disappearing on a large scale in Delhi, yet no action is being taken, it added.

About 807 people reportedly disappeared from Delhi between January 1 and January 15, generating widespread reaction. On February 6, the Delhi Police wrote on X, stating that reports of an increase in disappearances were being promoted for money and warned of action against those creating fear.

However, the NHRC took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued a notice to the Delhi government and Delhi Police, demanding a detailed response within two weeks. The Commission stated that if found true, it is a very serious matter.

