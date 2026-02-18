ETV Bharat / state

Disappearance Of Over 800 People: HC Issues Notice To Centre, Delhi Govt & Police

New Delhi: Hearing a petition seeking action on the disappearance of more than 800 people in the first 15 days of 2026, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government, Delhi Police, and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), asking them to respond within four weeks.

During the hearing, the lawyer representing the petitioner stated to a bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay that the right to be found is an essential part of the right to life enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution, and mandatory protocols for locating missing persons are not being followed.

The petition further said that although standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued for locating missing persons, they are not strictly enforced. This is the reason why people are disappearing on a large scale in Delhi, yet no action is being taken, it added.