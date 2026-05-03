Disabled Youth Torched To Death By Father, Relatives In Muzaffarpur Village
The victim's mother has alleged that the accused were reluctant to give him a share in the property and wanted to seize his shop's earnings
Published : May 3, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: In a horrifying incident being reported from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, a disabled youth was burnt alive, allegedly by his father and relatives. The incident took place in Khaira village, falling under the jurisdiction of the Jaitpur Police Station. The deceased Rajesh Kumar Rai’s charred body has been sent for postmortem. He was sleeping in his hut when the accused attacked him.
According to the deceased’s mother, the victim was the eldest of the three sons. He had married a woman from another caste some years ago, and his wife had left him later. Since then, he had been living separately from his family and ran a general store from a hut near Khaira Brahmasthan.
Rajesh's mother said that her husband (the deceased's father) and other relatives were reluctant to give Rajesh a share in the property and also wanted to seize his shop's earnings. He had allegedly saved Rs 3 lakh that were taken away by the accused.
The deceased's mother has stated that on Saturday night, while Rajesh was sleeping in his shop, his father and younger brother tied him to a cot and set the hut on fire. Seeing the flames, people from the neighbourhood rushed to the scene, but by then Rajesh had died a painful death.
"On Saturday night at 10 pm, I fed my son and went to sleep. Less than an hour later, at around 11 pm, the hut was set on fire, killing my son. My son was burnt alive by his father Rajkumar Rai, and other relatives, including Rani Devi, Mithlesh Babu, Shivnath Rai, Vishwanath Rai, and Virendra Rai," the deceased's mother said.
She added that all the perpetrators were family members. They used to complain that her son consumed liquor, including toddy and used to get into fights while being in an inebriated state. After committing the crime, all the accused fled the scene.
Social worker Shivji Rai said, "I received a call at 11:36 PM saying, ‘The lame man has been burnt. Come quickly.’ By the time we reached there in the morning, everyone had locked the house and fled. The deceased had also been beaten two days earlier. The dispute between the victim and the accused had been going on for a long time. His father did not want to give him a share in his property. The in-laws of the victim’s brothers and his father would assault him.”
He added, “The cows and buffaloes that were usually tied at the place where the victim slept had been tied elsewhere on the night of the incident so that the hut could be set on fire. He was burnt alive as part of a conspiracy."
The Police are awaiting the forensic report to determine the exact cause of death. “We are thoroughly investigating all possible aspects of the case such as family background and disputes. Necessary legal action is being taken by the Police to maintain law and order and bring out the truth," said Station House Officer (SHO) Rajnikant Patel.