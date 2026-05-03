ETV Bharat / state

Disabled Youth Torched To Death By Father, Relatives In Muzaffarpur Village

People gathered outside the house of a youth who was torched by his father in Muzaffarpur ( Etv Bharat )

Muzaffarpur: In a horrifying incident being reported from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, a disabled youth was burnt alive, allegedly by his father and relatives. The incident took place in Khaira village, falling under the jurisdiction of the Jaitpur Police Station. The deceased Rajesh Kumar Rai’s charred body has been sent for postmortem. He was sleeping in his hut when the accused attacked him.

According to the deceased’s mother, the victim was the eldest of the three sons. He had married a woman from another caste some years ago, and his wife had left him later. Since then, he had been living separately from his family and ran a general store from a hut near Khaira Brahmasthan.

Rajesh's mother said that her husband (the deceased's father) and other relatives were reluctant to give Rajesh a share in the property and also wanted to seize his shop's earnings. He had allegedly saved Rs 3 lakh that were taken away by the accused.

The deceased's mother has stated that on Saturday night, while Rajesh was sleeping in his shop, his father and younger brother tied him to a cot and set the hut on fire. Seeing the flames, people from the neighbourhood rushed to the scene, but by then Rajesh had died a painful death.

"On Saturday night at 10 pm, I fed my son and went to sleep. Less than an hour later, at around 11 pm, the hut was set on fire, killing my son. My son was burnt alive by his father Rajkumar Rai, and other relatives, including Rani Devi, Mithlesh Babu, Shivnath Rai, Vishwanath Rai, and Virendra Rai," the deceased's mother said.