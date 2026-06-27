ETV Bharat / state

Disabled War Veteran Wins 24-Year Legal Battle For House Plot, Telangana HC Orders Government To Allot Land

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to allot an 80-year-old disabled war veteran a house plot within the municipal limits. The court’s judgement came after nearly two-and-a-half-decade-long legal battle for rehabilitation benefits.

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar held that denying the benefits of a rehabilitation scheme meant for ex-servicemen who sacrificed for the country was unjustified. The court also made it clear that the services rendered by soldiers are for the entire nation and that benefits cannot be denied on the basis of regional identity.

The petitioner is P. Sitarama Raju alias P.S. Raju, retired from the Army in 1975 after being disabled during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Since then, he has been residing in Hyderabad's Kukatpally area.

In 1993, he applied for a house site patta under a state government scheme meant for disabled soldiers and the widows of deceased servicemen. However, after receiving no response, he approached the High Court in 2002.

The court had directed the authorities to take a decision within three months, but when no action followed, Raju filed a contempt petition in 2003. Although officials assured the court that a patta would be granted, it wasn’t.