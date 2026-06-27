Disabled War Veteran Wins 24-Year Legal Battle For House Plot, Telangana HC Orders Government To Allot Land
Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar held that denying the benefits of a rehabilitation scheme meant for ex-servicemen who sacrificed for the country was unjustified.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to allot an 80-year-old disabled war veteran a house plot within the municipal limits. The court’s judgement came after nearly two-and-a-half-decade-long legal battle for rehabilitation benefits.
Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar held that denying the benefits of a rehabilitation scheme meant for ex-servicemen who sacrificed for the country was unjustified. The court also made it clear that the services rendered by soldiers are for the entire nation and that benefits cannot be denied on the basis of regional identity.
The petitioner is P. Sitarama Raju alias P.S. Raju, retired from the Army in 1975 after being disabled during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Since then, he has been residing in Hyderabad's Kukatpally area.
In 1993, he applied for a house site patta under a state government scheme meant for disabled soldiers and the widows of deceased servicemen. However, after receiving no response, he approached the High Court in 2002.
The court had directed the authorities to take a decision within three months, but when no action followed, Raju filed a contempt petition in 2003. Although officials assured the court that a patta would be granted, it wasn’t.
In 2005, the government revised its policy and decided to allot 300 square yards of land to eligible beneficiaries. Raju again moved the High Court in 2007 and received judgement in his favour in 2009.
Subsequently, the Tahsildar prepared a patta for 300 square yards in Survey No. 123 in Hydernagar and sent it to the district collector for approval. However, the process was halted after another claimant approached the High Court over the same land.
Despite his persistent efforts, Raju's claim was rejected in 2014, reportedly on the grounds that he belonged to the erstwhile West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. He challenged the rejection and approached the High Court again in 2015. He argued that he was being denied a house site solely because of his place of origin.
After examining the matter, Justice Shravan Kumar observed that there was sufficient evidence showing that the petitioner had been residing in Hyderabad since 1975 and had not received any house plot to date.
The court directed the state government to allot a house site to the war veteran within three months.
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