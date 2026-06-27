ETV Bharat / state

Disabled Son Kills Mother Over Property Dispute In Chhattisgarh's Korba, Father Seriously Injured

Korba: A physically disabled man allegedly killed his mother and seriously injured his father after they refused to immediately divide their ancestral property in Chhattisgarh's Korba district.

The incident took place in Chitapali village under the jurisdiction of the Urga police station. According to police, the accused, Ramkumar Yadav, had been pressuring his elderly parents for some time to splity the family property.

On Friday night, an argument broke out after his parents again refused his demand. Ramkumar allegedly attacked his mother, Janakunwar, with a stick on her head, she died on the spot. When his father, Shyamlal Yadav, tried to intervene and save his wife, the accused allegedly assaulted him as well.

Police said the victim's body and the injured father were inside the house throughout the night as the accused fled the scene after the attack. According to investigators, Ramkumar, who walks with the support of a stick due to his disability, has a violent history and had allegedly assaulted his parents on previous occasions as well.