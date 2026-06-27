Disabled Son Kills Mother Over Property Dispute In Chhattisgarh's Korba, Father Seriously Injured
Police said the victim's body and the injured father were inside the house throughout the night as the accused fled the scene after the attack.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 10:09 PM IST
Korba: A physically disabled man allegedly killed his mother and seriously injured his father after they refused to immediately divide their ancestral property in Chhattisgarh's Korba district.
The incident took place in Chitapali village under the jurisdiction of the Urga police station. According to police, the accused, Ramkumar Yadav, had been pressuring his elderly parents for some time to splity the family property.
On Friday night, an argument broke out after his parents again refused his demand. Ramkumar allegedly attacked his mother, Janakunwar, with a stick on her head, she died on the spot. When his father, Shyamlal Yadav, tried to intervene and save his wife, the accused allegedly assaulted him as well.
Police said the victim's body and the injured father were inside the house throughout the night as the accused fled the scene after the attack. According to investigators, Ramkumar, who walks with the support of a stick due to his disability, has a violent history and had allegedly assaulted his parents on previous occasions as well.
Prateek Chaturvedi, City Superintendent of Police (CSP), said the accused was arrested from the nearby village of Anjoripali after a police team launched a search operation.
"The disabled accused killed his mother by attacking her with a stick and also injured his father. He has been arrested and further legal action is underway," the officer said.
The incident came to light on Saturday morning, following which Naveen Patel, the officer in charge of Urga police station, reached the spot with a police team. The injured father was admitted to a hospital for treatment, while the woman's body was sent for post-mortem examination after legal formalities were completed.
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