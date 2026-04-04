Divyang Prisoners In Ghaziabad Jail To Get Direct Access To Govt Schemes Under New Initiative
A first-of-its-kind jail initiative bridges gaps in certification, documentation and awareness, enabling disabled inmates to access welfare benefits and prepare for dignified reintegration post-release.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In a major step towards inclusive governance, authorities in Ghaziabad have launched a targeted initiative to ensure that disabled prisoners are not excluded from welfare schemes due to procedural barriers or lack of awareness.
The move was undertaken jointly by the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and the District Jail, Ghaziabad after directives issued by the Supreme Court of India, citing the state’s obligation to extend welfare benefits to marginalized populations, including inmates with disabilities.
The process will fill the long systemic gap, existing yet overlooked, particularly at a time when many disabled prisoners either lack valid disability certificates or essential documentation such as Aadhaar and bank account details, making them ineligible for government support schemes.
Disability Empowerment Officer Anshul Chauhan, who is at the helm of the effort at the district level, said during a recent inspection of the jail it was found that a number of inmates with disabilities had not been formally certified. “Without certification, they remain outside the ambit of welfare schemes. This initiative is designed to close that gap,” he said.
To address the issue, authorities have devised an on-site certification mechanism. Traditionally, persons with disabilities must appear before a medical board at the MMG District Hospital, which is conducted every week. However, for prisoners, logistical constraints often make this process difficult.
Under the new plan, a special medical board will be constituted within the jail premises itself in coordination with the Health Department. This will allow disabled inmates to undergo assessment and obtain official disability certificates without being taken outside the facility.
Apart from certification, the initiative will also ensure proper documentation. Officials will assist prisoners in getting essential documents required to access benefits, ensuring their seamless inclusion in welfare systems.
Once certified and documented, eligible inmates will be enrolled in disability pension schemes and provided assistive devices tailored to their needs. Authorities say this will not only improve their quality of life inside prison but also support their reintegration after release.
The initiative also includes special awareness programmes within the jail to educate inmates about their rights, available schemes and avenues for rehabilitation. Importantly, disabled prisoners will also be linked to employment-oriented schemes run by the department, equipping them with opportunities for self-employment and financial independence after their release.
Officials also stated that the aim of the initiative is its long-term impact. “Their life is not only about being confined to the prison but ensuring once they step out, they have all the information and are equipped to relive their lives,” Chauhan said.
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