ETV Bharat / state

Divyang Prisoners In Ghaziabad Jail To Get Direct Access To Govt Schemes Under New Initiative

Disabled Prisoners In Ghaziabad Jail To Get Direct Access To Govt Schemes Under New Initiative ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In a major step towards inclusive governance, authorities in Ghaziabad have launched a targeted initiative to ensure that disabled prisoners are not excluded from welfare schemes due to procedural barriers or lack of awareness.

The move was undertaken jointly by the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and the District Jail, Ghaziabad after directives issued by the Supreme Court of India, citing the state’s obligation to extend welfare benefits to marginalized populations, including inmates with disabilities.

The process will fill the long systemic gap, existing yet overlooked, particularly at a time when many disabled prisoners either lack valid disability certificates or essential documentation such as Aadhaar and bank account details, making them ineligible for government support schemes.

Disability Empowerment Officer Anshul Chauhan, who is at the helm of the effort at the district level, said during a recent inspection of the jail it was found that a number of inmates with disabilities had not been formally certified. “Without certification, they remain outside the ambit of welfare schemes. This initiative is designed to close that gap,” he said.

To address the issue, authorities have devised an on-site certification mechanism. Traditionally, persons with disabilities must appear before a medical board at the MMG District Hospital, which is conducted every week. However, for prisoners, logistical constraints often make this process difficult.