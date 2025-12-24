Divyang Family In Surguja Seeks Euthanasia, Alleges Forced Land Takeover For Anganwadi Centre
Holding a memorandum and pleading for survival, the family reached the Collectorate alleging that their land is being taken away without consent for Anganwadi construction.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 1:03 PM IST
Surguja: A family with four challenged persons, from Bataikela village in Sitapur Assembly constituency of Surguja district, has appealed President Droupadi Murmu seeking permission for euthanasia, after enduring mental distress ever since their agricultural land was allegedly taken over for the construction of an Anganwadi centre.
The family comprises of a physically challenged couple and their two children - an 18-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter, both visually impaired. The family claims that they are being forced to evict the land that has been their only source of livelihood for generations.
According to the family and accompanying social workers, the land, measuring about one acre (Khasra No 1784) was being cultivated by the family for nearly 70 years now. Although the land is recorded as government land, the family has been residing and farming on it for three generations, earning their livelihood from agriculture.
But the family alleges they have been wronged since the Gram Panchayat laid the foundation for an Anganwadi building without even informing them or giving a prior notice. Neither were they consulted not has the Gram Sabha given the approval. Villagers supporting the family claim the move was carried out under pressure from influential people in the village.
The family also raised allegations that some powerful people, like panchayat members, in the village are behind this act. The other families staying and farming on government land, however, have not been asked to evict.
Social worker Anita, who accompanied the family to the Collectorate, said that 12 members of the extended family depend on the land, including four persons with disabilities. “This land is their only means of survival. If it is taken away, the family will struggle for food. That is why they want to be permitted euthanasia because without the land they will have nothing to eat and no where to stay,” she added.
Without the land, we will be deprived of shelter and livelihood and pushed into extreme distress, the family members further said while reaching the Collectorate to submit a memorandum of demands.
Deputy Collector Ramraj Singh met them and assured that the matter would be examined.
“Some residents of Bataikela village have submitted a memorandum. They claim to have been in possession of government land for nearly 70 years and say they have built houses and cultivated crops on it. Anganwadi construction work is currently underway there. The family has demanded that the work be stopped. The matter will be investigated, and appropriate action taken accordingly,” Singh said.
Family member Seema said they are hopeful that administrative intervention will bail them out of this situation. “We met the Deputy Collector and discussed with him about our demands. Since he assured appropriate action, we will wait,” she said.
Also Read: