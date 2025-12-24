ETV Bharat / state

Divyang Family In Surguja Seeks Euthanasia, Alleges Forced Land Takeover For Anganwadi Centre

Surguja: A family with four challenged persons, from Bataikela village in Sitapur Assembly constituency of Surguja district, has appealed President Droupadi Murmu seeking permission for euthanasia, after enduring mental distress ever since their agricultural land was allegedly taken over for the construction of an Anganwadi centre.

The family comprises of a physically challenged couple and their two children - an 18-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter, both visually impaired. The family claims that they are being forced to evict the land that has been their only source of livelihood for generations.

According to the family and accompanying social workers, the land, measuring about one acre (Khasra No 1784) was being cultivated by the family for nearly 70 years now. Although the land is recorded as government land, the family has been residing and farming on it for three generations, earning their livelihood from agriculture.

But the family alleges they have been wronged since the Gram Panchayat laid the foundation for an Anganwadi building without even informing them or giving a prior notice. Neither were they consulted not has the Gram Sabha given the approval. Villagers supporting the family claim the move was carried out under pressure from influential people in the village.

The family also raised allegations that some powerful people, like panchayat members, in the village are behind this act. The other families staying and farming on government land, however, have not been asked to evict.