ETV Bharat / state

Disabled Family Demands Euthanasia Over Land Dispute, Stages Indefinite Protest In Chhattisgarh

Ambikapur: A family from Batikela village in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district has demanded permission for euthanasia and alleged that it has been deprived of its only source of livelihood after authorities began constructing an Anganwadi centre on land the family claims to have cultivated for generations.

The family, which belongs to the Sitapur Assembly constituency area, has been staging an indefinite sit-in protest outside the Surguja Collectorate, saying it has spent the past 15 months seeking justice from various government offices without success.

The protesters have demanded that the administration either restore their ancestral farmland or recommend their plea for euthanasia to the President of India.

According to the family, they have been cultivating the disputed land since the time of land settlement and have relied on it for their livelihood for nearly 70 years across three generations. They allege that local authorities and the gram panchayat started constructing an Anganwadi building on the land without prior notice or making alternative arrangements for the family. The family says the land was their sole source of income and that the construction has pushed them into financial crisis.

The 12-member family includes four people with disabilities. According to the protesters, both parents are physically disabled, while two children are visually impaired.