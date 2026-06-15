Disabled Family Demands Euthanasia Over Land Dispute, Stages Indefinite Protest In Chhattisgarh
The protesters have demanded that the administration either restore their ancestral farmland or recommend their plea for euthanasia to the President of India.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 10:34 PM IST
Ambikapur: A family from Batikela village in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district has demanded permission for euthanasia and alleged that it has been deprived of its only source of livelihood after authorities began constructing an Anganwadi centre on land the family claims to have cultivated for generations.
The family, which belongs to the Sitapur Assembly constituency area, has been staging an indefinite sit-in protest outside the Surguja Collectorate, saying it has spent the past 15 months seeking justice from various government offices without success.
The protesters have demanded that the administration either restore their ancestral farmland or recommend their plea for euthanasia to the President of India.
According to the family, they have been cultivating the disputed land since the time of land settlement and have relied on it for their livelihood for nearly 70 years across three generations. They allege that local authorities and the gram panchayat started constructing an Anganwadi building on the land without prior notice or making alternative arrangements for the family. The family says the land was their sole source of income and that the construction has pushed them into financial crisis.
The 12-member family includes four people with disabilities. According to the protesters, both parents are physically disabled, while two children are visually impaired.
The family has received support from several social organisations. The family has accused local authorities of discrimination and selective action. They allege that influential individuals in the village, including the sarpanch, have allegedly occupied government land and built houses on it, yet no action has been taken against them.
"Instead of slowly dying without any means of livelihood, it would be better if the government grants us euthanasia," family members said during the protest.
Responding to the allegations, the district administration said an inquiry was conducted into the euthanasia application submitted in Batouli tehsil. According to the administration, the disputed land, recorded as Khasra No. 1784 in Batikela village, is government property, and the Anganwadi building is being constructed with official departmental approval.
Officials further stated that the applicant owns separate land and had objected to construction on government land. The administration added that proceedings have already been initiated under Section 248 of the Chhattisgarh Land Revenue Code regarding allegations of encroachment. "Action is being taken in accordance with the law," said Surguja Collector Ajit Vasant.
The district administration has assured that all actions will be carried out strictly as per legal provisions. Officials said that if any irregularities are found during the investigation, those responsible will face stringent action.
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