ETV Bharat / state

Director of Forests Permitted Son's Wedding In Rajaji Tiger Reserve Core Zone: Uttarakhand Minister

Haridwar: Uttarakhand cabinet minister Khajan Dass on Sunday said the wedding of his son took place at the Sureshwari Devi Temple in the core zone of ​​the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, with not only the permission of the temple committee but also a verbal consent of the Director of Forests.

Accompanied by his son and the bride's family, Dass conducted a limited ceremony at the temple on Sunday afternoon consisting solely of prayers and the traditional nuptial rounds.

A case was filed by the park administration against the office-bearers of the temple committee under the provisions of the Forest Act for authorising the grand wedding of Dass's son on Saturday, involving the erection of pandals, stages, and the installation of air coolers, generators, and other equipment.

In a clarification, Dass said, "I have been visiting the Sureshwari Devi Temple for many years. Since my son's health improved through the blessings of Goddess Sureshwari, it was my wish to organise his wedding ceremony within the temple premises. However, officials failed to inform me that specific permission would be required."

"I had visited the temple a few days ago, when officials from the Rajaji Tiger Reserve were present with me, and the Director of Forests had even given his verbal consent for the wedding. It is not the case that preparations were being made solely with the permission of the temple committee," he added.