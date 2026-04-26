Director of Forests Permitted Son's Wedding In Rajaji Tiger Reserve Core Zone: Uttarakhand Minister
The park administration filed a case against the office-bearers of the temple committee under the provisions of the Forest Act for authorising the grand wedding.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Haridwar: Uttarakhand cabinet minister Khajan Dass on Sunday said the wedding of his son took place at the Sureshwari Devi Temple in the core zone of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, with not only the permission of the temple committee but also a verbal consent of the Director of Forests.
Accompanied by his son and the bride's family, Dass conducted a limited ceremony at the temple on Sunday afternoon consisting solely of prayers and the traditional nuptial rounds.
A case was filed by the park administration against the office-bearers of the temple committee under the provisions of the Forest Act for authorising the grand wedding of Dass's son on Saturday, involving the erection of pandals, stages, and the installation of air coolers, generators, and other equipment.
In a clarification, Dass said, "I have been visiting the Sureshwari Devi Temple for many years. Since my son's health improved through the blessings of Goddess Sureshwari, it was my wish to organise his wedding ceremony within the temple premises. However, officials failed to inform me that specific permission would be required."
"I had visited the temple a few days ago, when officials from the Rajaji Tiger Reserve were present with me, and the Director of Forests had even given his verbal consent for the wedding. It is not the case that preparations were being made solely with the permission of the temple committee," he added.
Dismissing allegations as "political conspiracy", Dass described the entire episode as both "unfortunate and concerning". He asserted that he is fully aware of forest regulations and the imperative to ensure that no disturbance is caused to wildlife. "Had the Director of Forests informed me of the requirements beforehand, I would have simply chosen to organise the wedding ceremony elsewhere," he added.
Ashish Marwari, general secretary of the Sureshwari Devi temple committee, said the minister had wished to organise his son's wedding at the shrine, and nothing was being organised on an excessively large scale.
"If the Rajaji Tiger Reserve administration has chosen to take any action, they are within their rights to do so. After all, it is their territory. However, the entire matter regarding the wedding arrangements has been subjected to misleading and false propaganda. This event was not organised on such a large scale," he added.
In a statement, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Forces Ranjan Kumar Mishra said, "Since the temple is situated within the core zone of the park, no events can be organised there. This matter is under investigation."
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