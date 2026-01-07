ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan SOG Arrests Director Of Institute Accused Of Issuing Fake, Backdated Degress

Jaipur: Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) on Wednesday arrested the director of a private institute accused of distributing fake degrees to candidates for recruitment exams, from Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

The accused was identified as Arul Gnana Moisan, director of the Bharat Samaj Sevak (BSS) in Chennai. BSS is not affiliated with any other institute, including the University Grants Commission. BSS also has its offices in Delhi. Through a network of brokers, BSS provided degrees for various courses on demand.

SOG DIG Paris Deshmukh said BSS came under the scanner following complaints of fake degrees allegedly used by candidates appearing for librarian and fireman recruitment exams. "Meanwhile, inputs of irregularities in the Patwari recruitment were also received. When the team investigated the matter, no irregularities were found pertaining to the Patwari recruitment, but information was received about the issuance of fake degrees for fireman exam. These degrees were backdated by the BSS Institute," he said.