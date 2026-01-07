Rajasthan SOG Arrests Director Of Institute Accused Of Issuing Fake, Backdated Degress
Arul Gnana Moisan, director of Bharat Samaj Sevak, was arrested from Tamil Nadu's Chennai.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 9:45 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) on Wednesday arrested the director of a private institute accused of distributing fake degrees to candidates for recruitment exams, from Tamil Nadu's Chennai.
The accused was identified as Arul Gnana Moisan, director of the Bharat Samaj Sevak (BSS) in Chennai. BSS is not affiliated with any other institute, including the University Grants Commission. BSS also has its offices in Delhi. Through a network of brokers, BSS provided degrees for various courses on demand.
SOG DIG Paris Deshmukh said BSS came under the scanner following complaints of fake degrees allegedly used by candidates appearing for librarian and fireman recruitment exams. "Meanwhile, inputs of irregularities in the Patwari recruitment were also received. When the team investigated the matter, no irregularities were found pertaining to the Patwari recruitment, but information was received about the issuance of fake degrees for fireman exam. These degrees were backdated by the BSS Institute," he said.
Two accused were arrested in the fake degree case earlier. Subsequently, Shyamveer, the director of the AS Fire Safety Institute in Hindaun (Karauli), was arrested. A search of the institute revealed that it was affiliated with the BSS, which has offices in Chennai and Delhi. The SOG searched both offices of BSS and it came to fore that it had issued a large number of backdated degrees. After gathering evidence and obtaining a court warrant, Moisan was arrested from Chennai.
Paris said when the SOG team in Chennai encountered difficulties, they proceeded with the help of Google Translate. Investigations so far have revealed that the institute is not accredited by any state.
Investigations revealed that the institute had established a franchise model to offer degrees. "There are 10,000 such institutes across the country, of which 7,000 are still active, offering degrees for over a thousand courses. Investigations have revealed that every institute has a broker who deceives candidates by providing them backdated degrees for various courses. The institutes send the candidates' details to the BSS office, where they receive degrees with the exact date they seek," Paris said.
