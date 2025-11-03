Directed SIT To Submit Chargesheet In Garg's Death Case By December 8: Assam CM Sarma
Initially scheduled for December 17, he instructed the SIT to expedite the process, which was slowed by procedural requirements as it happened on foreign soil.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 5:52 PM IST
Jamugurihat: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg has been directed to submit its chargesheet by December 8, advancing the earlier deadline by nine days.
Sarma told mediapersons that the investigation was in its last leg and all necessary measures were being taken to ensure the timely submission of the report. "The chargesheet in Zubeen's case was initially scheduled for December 17, but I have instructed the SIT to complete it by December 8. We are fully prepared from every side," he added.
"Today, I am not saying Zubeen's death is an accident. It is a murder. We will have to submit the chargesheet of the murder case before December 17, and we are ready for that," he said.
Sarma said the process was slowed by procedural requirements since the incident occurred outside India, necessitating prior approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) before the chargesheet could be filed. "Because the case involves events that took place on foreign soil, MHA clearance is mandatory. I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi yesterday (on Sunday) to expedite the approval," he said.
According to Sarma, the SIT would formally approach the MHA in the next three to four days, and the chargesheet was expected to be filed between December 7 and 10. The announcement comes amid growing public outrage and emotional appeals across Assam demanding justice for the late singer, who held an iconic place in the state's music and film industry.
Zubeen Garg's untimely death has sparked widespread grief and speculation, with fans and opposition leaders alike calling for transparency and accountability in the investigation. The SIT, constituted by the Assam government, has been tasked with probing the circumstances surrounding his death, described by officials as a matter of "deep public sentiment".
Sarma reiterated his government's commitment to ensuring a thorough, fair, and impartial investigation, assuring that no effort would be spared in uncovering the truth behind the incident.
Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. He was there for the Northeast India Festival.
Also Read