ETV Bharat / state

Directed SIT To Submit Chargesheet In Garg's Death Case By December 8: Assam CM Sarma

Jamugurihat: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg has been directed to submit its chargesheet by December 8, advancing the earlier deadline by nine days.

Sarma told mediapersons that the investigation was in its last leg and all necessary measures were being taken to ensure the timely submission of the report. "The chargesheet in Zubeen's case was initially scheduled for December 17, but I have instructed the SIT to complete it by December 8. We are fully prepared from every side," he added.

"Today, I am not saying Zubeen's death is an accident. It is a murder. We will have to submit the chargesheet of the murder case before December 17, and we are ready for that," he said.

Sarma said the process was slowed by procedural requirements since the incident occurred outside India, necessitating prior approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) before the chargesheet could be filed. "Because the case involves events that took place on foreign soil, MHA clearance is mandatory. I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi yesterday (on Sunday) to expedite the approval," he said.