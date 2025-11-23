ETV Bharat / state

Diplaced By Overflowing Ganges And Documents Lost, Malda's Char Residents Fear Losing Voting Rights In SIR

Malda: Every year, when the monsoon rains come, the Ganges River overflows in Malda district in West Bengal. The water covers villages and forces people to leave their homes. The people living on the small river islands, called "chars," face a unique problem: they often lose their land and documents when the river changes course.

Many char residents are worried they might not be included as voters, as a special electoral roll revision is underway in the state. There are about 85 chars in Malda. People living there have lost their homes many times. Sometimes, the river’s shifting path puts them in West Bengal, sometimes in Bihar, and sometimes even in Jharkhand. Because of this, they do not have permanent addresses or documents to prove where they live.

This year, as the Special Intensive Revision of the voters list is underway in the state, many char residents are worried about losing their electoral franchise. For example, the Hamidpur char used to be in West Bengal in 1971. Then the Ganges swallowed it, and later it reappeared as a new char. The people living there were included in the Bengal voter list only in 2010, after years of being left out. Before that, they were voters in undivided Bihar, but now those records are lost.

According to Kedarnath Mandal, who leads the movement for river erosion victims, “Addresses here change again and again. Today we live on one car, but tomorrow it could be gone. Without a stable address, how can we prove we belong here?”