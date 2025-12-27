ETV Bharat / state

Dinner Outing Turns Fatal As Man Falls Into Manhole In Vadodara

Vadodara: A man out for dinner with his family died after falling into an open manhole in Vadodara, officials said on Saturday. Vipulsinh Zala, who was in his 40s, lost his life after he slipped into a 15-30 foot manhole allegedly kept open during cleaning near the Manjalpur Sports Complex, they said.

His relative Girirajsinh Chudasama said Zala stepped out around 7 pm on Friday to park his car and asked his family to wait for him. “When he did not return for over 20 minutes, we started searching for him. His mobile phone remained switched off,” Chudasama said.

During the search, the family noticed an open manhole. “When we looked inside, we saw his boots floating on the surface,” he said. Zala’s father is a retired deputy superintendent of police. After being alerted, fire department personnel reached the spot and pulled Zala out of the pit. He was rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead, said Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Arun Mahesh Babu.