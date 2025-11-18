ETV Bharat / state

Dinner Break, Hospital Security Guard Turn Lifesaver In Kashmir Explosion

Srinagar: The sheer chance of timing proved fatal for some and miraculous for others inside Police Station Nowgam in Srinagar, which was reduced to rubble after a major explosion killed nine people. For a survivor policeman, it was a long day as he was busy alongside the forensic team with the sensitive task of sampling a huge cache of explosive material confiscated from the ‘white collar’ terror module linked to Delhi’s Red Fort blast.

But a routine dinner break, along with some officials, including a magistrate, turned out to be a lifesaver for them in the blast that ripped through Srinagar on November 14.

The Police Station had been the nerve centre for investigations into a ‘white collar’ terror module linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast. A cache of 350 kilograms of explosive material, which had travelled from Faridabad, was being stored at the station and was being sampled by a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team.

The policeman recalled he was sitting in an adjoining room when "a wall collapsed” behind him. “Flames and smoke surrounded me everywhere, but some cloth miraculously draped my head. That shielded me from defacing my face," he recalled.

He managed to rush out, sustaining splinter injuries on his legs, arms and ribs and was the first to nearby private Ujala Cygnus Hospital, located meters away on National Highway 44, to raise the alarm.

“I feared a bullet would hit my heart, and my legs were damaged as it was bleeding inside my clothes. Even I called home and told them I was hit by a bullet in the heart,” he said, taking up clothes to show the injuries and splinters on his body, legs and arms.

J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat confirmed the explosion was accidental and hence put to rest the sabotage claim. He stated that the SOP was being followed by the Forensic Sciences Laboratory team, but the "unstable and sensitive nature" of the voluminous recovery triggered the blast.

“We were all in the same room where the sampling was being conducted. But some of us left for dinner as it was late at night. The rest continued their work, and unfortunately, they could not survive,” he said, highlighting the 'miracle' of coming out alive.

A civilian tailor and eight officials, including policemen and civil officials, were killed in the blast.