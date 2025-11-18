Dinner Break, Hospital Security Guard Turn Lifesaver In Kashmir Explosion
Published : November 18, 2025 at 10:37 PM IST
Srinagar: The sheer chance of timing proved fatal for some and miraculous for others inside Police Station Nowgam in Srinagar, which was reduced to rubble after a major explosion killed nine people. For a survivor policeman, it was a long day as he was busy alongside the forensic team with the sensitive task of sampling a huge cache of explosive material confiscated from the ‘white collar’ terror module linked to Delhi’s Red Fort blast.
But a routine dinner break, along with some officials, including a magistrate, turned out to be a lifesaver for them in the blast that ripped through Srinagar on November 14.
The Police Station had been the nerve centre for investigations into a ‘white collar’ terror module linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast. A cache of 350 kilograms of explosive material, which had travelled from Faridabad, was being stored at the station and was being sampled by a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team.
The policeman recalled he was sitting in an adjoining room when "a wall collapsed” behind him. “Flames and smoke surrounded me everywhere, but some cloth miraculously draped my head. That shielded me from defacing my face," he recalled.
He managed to rush out, sustaining splinter injuries on his legs, arms and ribs and was the first to nearby private Ujala Cygnus Hospital, located meters away on National Highway 44, to raise the alarm.
“I feared a bullet would hit my heart, and my legs were damaged as it was bleeding inside my clothes. Even I called home and told them I was hit by a bullet in the heart,” he said, taking up clothes to show the injuries and splinters on his body, legs and arms.
J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat confirmed the explosion was accidental and hence put to rest the sabotage claim. He stated that the SOP was being followed by the Forensic Sciences Laboratory team, but the "unstable and sensitive nature" of the voluminous recovery triggered the blast.
“We were all in the same room where the sampling was being conducted. But some of us left for dinner as it was late at night. The rest continued their work, and unfortunately, they could not survive,” he said, highlighting the 'miracle' of coming out alive.
A civilian tailor and eight officials, including policemen and civil officials, were killed in the blast.
A young security guard, Ulfat Ahmad Dar from Srinagar’s Kanihama area, was on the first floor of the hospital when the wounded cop dropped in. He lost no time in doubling up as a driver to reach the police station.
“I was the first to reach the police station. Violent flames and smoke were rising there. I shifted eight injured who were waiting at the gate to the hospital for the first time,” Dar told ETV Bharat. He, alongside the hospital cook, brought more wounded to the hospital and found the fire brigade had reached to douse flames on his second trip, but could not navigate through the narrow lane to reach the site. The police station operating out of rented accommodation was located in the residential colony with narrow lanes, where navigation of heavy vehicles was challenging.
Twenty-three injured were admitted to the hospital, with three requiring shifting to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Managing Director UCK Hospital, Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Sofi, described the incident as the first such tragedy of this magnitude in his professional life, noting the horrifying scenes.
“The entire ground floor was covered with blood. It was a commendable job by our staffer Ulfat, who made 5-6 trips to the police station to ferry the injured,” he said shortly after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the injured at the hospital on Tuesday. He also visited the residences of the slain, including tailor Mohammad Shafi Parray, where a local resident committee sought relief for damages sustained by adjoining houses by the blast.
That night, Dr Sofi recalled that a police official alerted them that their colleague had been left behind in the police station. “That cop’s legs were stuck under the slab. But our staffer successfully managed to pull him out and brought him here,” Sofi said. The wounded had sustained fractures, head trauma, splinter injuries, multiple lacerations and ear injuries from the sound wave.
“Most patients were in shock and grief, and they could not talk for 12 hours,” said Sofi, offering them psychiatric and psychological sessions to overcome the trauma. He was home when he heard the blast and scrolled Facebook for the update on it in vain.
“I got a call from a staffer that the window glass has been damaged. He said a big tragedy has happened. On the way to the hospital, I saw a huge fireball and smoke coming up from the police station.”
Before returning home at 4:30 am, Dr Sofi said before was keen to see the risk his staffer undertook in transporting the injured from the site, describing the scenes as ‘horrifying’ that refuse to fade away.
The damaged Police Station and the hospital where the injured are under treatment.