Dinesh Sharma Sworn In As Lieutenant Governor Of Andaman And Nicobar
Dinesh Sharma arrived in the islands from New Delhi on September 13 along with his wife, Jai Lakshmi Sharma.
By PTI
Published : September 15, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
Sri Vijaya Puram: Dinesh Sharma took the oath as the 14th lieutenant governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Lok Niwas in Sri Vijaya Puram (formerly Port Blair), with Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge administering the oath of office and secrecy to Sharma.
Chief Secretary Gyanesh Bharti read out the Warrant of Appointment during the ceremony. Among those present at the programme were senior bureaucrats, representatives of political parties, and members of the business community. Sharma arrived in the islands from New Delhi on September 13 along with his wife, Jai Lakshmi Sharma.
A former deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh and mayor of Lucknow, Sharma was a professor of commerce at the University of Lucknow. During his tenure in the UP government, he held portfolios including higher and secondary education, science and technology, and electronics and information technology.
The BJP leader was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh in 2023. The Rashtrapati Bhavan announced Sharma's appointment as lieutenant governor of the Union Territory on September 5. He succeeds Admiral DK Joshi (retd), who served as lieutenant governor from October 8, 2017.