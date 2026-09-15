ETV Bharat / state

Dinesh Sharma Sworn In As Lieutenant Governor Of Andaman And Nicobar

Sri Vijaya Puram: Dinesh Sharma took the oath as the 14th lieutenant governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Lok Niwas in Sri Vijaya Puram (formerly Port Blair), with Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge administering the oath of office and secrecy to Sharma.

Chief Secretary Gyanesh Bharti read out the Warrant of Appointment during the ceremony. Among those present at the programme were senior bureaucrats, representatives of political parties, and members of the business community. Sharma arrived in the islands from New Delhi on September 13 along with his wife, Jai Lakshmi Sharma.