Dindigul Youth Missing On Cargo Ship In Strait Of Hormuz For Six Months; Family Seeks GoI Help
Naveen was sent to Dubai on a six-month employment contract, but was reportedly transferred to Iran within a week of his arrival, reports Vasantha Siddharth.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Dindigul: A 23-year-old youth from Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, who travelled abroad hoping to secure a better future for his family, has been missing for six months after reportedly disappearing from a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz.
Naveen Kumar (23), son of Vadivel and Pandiselvi (45) of Kudaiparaipatti in Dindigul, had taken a loan of approximately Rs 15 lakh to fund his education and complete a marine course. He aspired to work as a sailor and help his family overcome financial difficulties.
Naveen was sent to Dubai on a six-month employment contract. However, within a week of his arrival, he was reportedly transferred to Iran and assigned to a cargo ship.
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, two cargo vessels, 'Bridge 1' and 'Bridge 2', carrying steel products belonging to an Iranian company, reportedly went missing near Kish Island, Iran, on May 9. Aboard the vessels were six sailors, including two Indians, three Iraqis and one Pakistani. Naveen was among them.
Naveen's family was devastated after learning that the ship had gone missing. They reportedly received a phone call from the Iranian shipping company but could not understand the information communicated to them. Despite repeated attempts, they have been unable to establish further contact with the company.
With no updates about her son's whereabouts, Pandiselvi listens to his last voice recordings.
Speaking to ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu, she said, "Words cannot describe the pain a parent experiences when they lose their child. We are unable to bear this suffering. Everyone concerned should come forward and help us."
She said her son had secured employment through a Mumbai-based agency, Lascar Marine Services Private Limited.
"Naveen was sent on November 17, 2025, through an Iranian company called Delta Marine Khazar Co, under a six-month contract to work aboard a ship in Dubai. However, within a week, he was transferred to Iran and assigned to a cargo vessel. We have had no contact with him since May 9," she said.
Pandiselvi added that the family had submitted petitions to the Dindigul District Collector's Office and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Special Department, seeking intervention.
"Despite submitting petitions, we have not received any information about my son's condition," she said.
Naveen's family said they had received conflicting reports about the incident. They are uncertain whether the vessel was attacked and sank amid the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, or whether the sailors were detained by Iran or other Gulf countries.
Naveen's family and relatives have appealed to the Central and Tamil Nadu governments to intervene immediately, establish his whereabouts and ensure his safe return.
Meanwhile, state Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar, speaking to reporters at the Chennai Secretariat on the issue, said the matter had also been discussed the previous day.
"We have been continuously discussing this issue at a high level with the Ministry of External Affairs. So far, we have not been able to trace their whereabouts. Continuous efforts are being made," he said.
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