ETV Bharat / state

Dindigul Youth Missing On Cargo Ship In Strait Of Hormuz For Six Months; Family Seeks GoI Help

Dindigul: A 23-year-old youth from Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, who travelled abroad hoping to secure a better future for his family, has been missing for six months after reportedly disappearing from a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

Naveen Kumar (23), son of Vadivel and Pandiselvi (45) of Kudaiparaipatti in Dindigul, had taken a loan of approximately Rs 15 lakh to fund his education and complete a marine course. He aspired to work as a sailor and help his family overcome financial difficulties.

Naveen was sent to Dubai on a six-month employment contract. However, within a week of his arrival, he was reportedly transferred to Iran and assigned to a cargo ship.

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, two cargo vessels, 'Bridge 1' and 'Bridge 2', carrying steel products belonging to an Iranian company, reportedly went missing near Kish Island, Iran, on May 9. Aboard the vessels were six sailors, including two Indians, three Iraqis and one Pakistani. Naveen was among them.

Naveen's family was devastated after learning that the ship had gone missing. They reportedly received a phone call from the Iranian shipping company but could not understand the information communicated to them. Despite repeated attempts, they have been unable to establish further contact with the company.

With no updates about her son's whereabouts, Pandiselvi listens to his last voice recordings.

Speaking to ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu, she said, "Words cannot describe the pain a parent experiences when they lose their child. We are unable to bear this suffering. Everyone concerned should come forward and help us."

She said her son had secured employment through a Mumbai-based agency, Lascar Marine Services Private Limited.