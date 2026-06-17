ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Dindigul Toddlers Enter India Book of Records For Solving Math Problem

Dindigul: Three-year-old children in Tamil Nadu have secured a place in the India Book of Records after solving mathematical problems at a remarkable speed and accuracy. The name was secured during a recent India Book of Records competition.

The children solved complex arithmetic exercises of addition, subtraction, and multiplication across more than 50 rows within one minute.

According to organisers, the children have been training to develop their mental calculation skills. The children were evaluated by judges from the India Book of Records, who officially included their names in the national record book. The children were also given certificates and medals.