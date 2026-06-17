Tamil Nadu: Dindigul Toddlers Enter India Book of Records For Solving Math Problem
The children solved complex arithmetic exercises of addition, subtraction, and multiplication across more than 50 rows within one minute.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 11:44 PM IST|
Updated : June 18, 2026 at 12:01 AM IST
Dindigul: Three-year-old children in Tamil Nadu have secured a place in the India Book of Records after solving mathematical problems at a remarkable speed and accuracy. The name was secured during a recent India Book of Records competition.
The children solved complex arithmetic exercises of addition, subtraction, and multiplication across more than 50 rows within one minute.
According to organisers, the children have been training to develop their mental calculation skills. The children were evaluated by judges from the India Book of Records, who officially included their names in the national record book. The children were also given certificates and medals.
Parents of the children expressed their happiness and thanks the India Book of records. The India Book of Records is a national organisation that documents and recognises exceptional talents, unique accomplishments, and record-breaking achievements by individuals, groups, and institutions across the country.
The organisation accepts entries from people of all age groups, including toddlers as young as one-and-a-half years old and provides a platform for extraordinary skills and achievements to be recognised at the national level.
Some of the names included in India Book of Records for solving mathematics exercise are Dr. Sudhir Kumar Pundir of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, who set the record for writing 154 books on Mathematics in different capacities. R. Vivaan of Chennai recited 323 advanced and intermediate mathematical formulas in exactly 18 minutes and 52 seconds. As many as 1,327 students from Brainish Abacus of Durg, Chhattisgarh, achieved the record for being the fastest group to solve 100 addition and subtraction sums simultaneously in 4 minutes and 33.
Read More: