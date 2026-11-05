'Dilli Ki Diwali': Delhi Govt Announces Contests With Cash Prizes Up To Rs 1.51 Lakh; Entries Close Nov 6
Three competitions, Rangoli, Shoot 'n Shine, and Reel It, have been announced as part of 'Dilli Ki Diwali' celebrations for residents to show their creativity.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning to celebrate Diwali, titled 'Dilli Ki Diwali' at Central Park in Connaught Place, which recently made global headlines due to protests.
A two-day celebration will be held on November 6 and 7, featuring a drone show depicting episodes from the Ramayana, a Maha Aarti and dazzling lighting, and it will extend to the major markets across the national capital.
Minister for Art, Culture, and Languages, Kapil Mishra, said that the objective of ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ is to elevate the positive energy, cultural pride, and social unity of the capital to new heights. He noted that recent protests and demonstrations in various parts of Delhi, including Connaught Place, had created a somewhat negative atmosphere. Central Park in Connaught Place was chosen as the hub for this event to infuse energy and enthusiasm, and to restore positivity and vibrancy to the marketplaces, he said.
दिल्ली में होगा भव्य दीपावली उत्सव कनॉट प्लेस का सेंट्रल पार्क बनेगा दीपावली उत्सव का केंद्र धरने प्रदर्शन से बाजार में आये नकारात्मक माहौल को ऊर्जा व उत्साह से भरने के लिए किया गया सेंट्रल पार्क का चयन "दिल्ली की दिवाली" में हर RWA और प्रमुख मार्केट एसोसिएशन को किया जा रहा हैं शामिल सभी बड़े बाजारों में उत्सव का आयोजन ड्रोन शो के द्वारा प्रभु राम के जीवन का चरित व भव्य आरती का आयोजन भी किया जायेगा जगमग चमकेगा दिल्ली का सेंट्रल पार्क मुख्यमंत्री @gupta_rekha जी करेंगी "दिल्ली की दिवाली" का उद्घाटन दिल्ली सरकार के पर्यटन विभाग द्वारा किया जा रहा है आयोजन— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) November 4, 2026
"Central Park Selected to Infuse Energy and Enthusiasm into the Negative Atmosphere in the Market Due to Protests and Demonstrations," he wrote on his X handle.
According to Mishra, the Delhi government is organising the celebrations in collaboration with various market associations and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs). Similar festivities will also be held in all major markets across Delhi with government support. He said that ‘Dilli ki Diwali’ is being shaped as a festival of public participation, involving RWAs and key market associations to bring vibrancy to the capital’s markets, boost the morale of traders, and foster a festive spirit among the citizens.
He said that the event will feature a grand drone show depicting the life of Lord Shri Ram, alongside a Maha Aarti dedicated to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi.
Central Park will come alive with the glow of lamps, cultural performances, and a festive atmosphere during the Diwali celebrations that will continue from 6 to 10 pm on both days. A 'Bhajan Clubbing' event, offering a unique blend of devotional and contemporary music, will be held on November 7.
The Delhi government has invited residents to participate in three special contests, Rangoli, Shoot 'n Shine, and Reel It, designed to weave the creativity and active involvement of citizens into Delhi’s Diwali celebrations. Through these contests, RWAs, youth, creative talents, and citizens across Delhi will have the opportunity to showcase their art, ideas, and unique glimpses of the festivities. The cash prizes range from Rs 11,000 to Rs 1.51 lakh.
Create A Rangoli, Show It To Delhi
In this contest, people have been asked to create a rangoli with society residents and share three to five photos in one Instagram post or a 45-second reel. One needs to include their RWA name, locality and a short description.
Prizes include one 'Golden Diya' award (Rs 71,000), two 'Silver Diya' awards (Rs 41,000 each), three 'Bronze Diya' awards (Rs 21,000 each), and 25 special awards (Rs 11,000 each).
'Shoot 'n Shine', Capture The moment, Let It Shine
Participants need to post one original Diwali photograph and tell what they captured and where.
Prizes include one 'Golden Lens' award (Rs 1,51,000), two 'Silver Lens' awards (Rs 1,01,000 each), and three 'Bronze Lens' awards (Rs 51,000 each).
'Reel It', Capture The Essence Of Delhi’s Diwali
Here, one has to tell an original Diwali story in 45 seconds or less, describe the idea and mention the location in the caption. Through this contest, participants will have the chance to showcase Delhi’s Diwali, the beauty of the celebrations, and the city's cultural identity through their own original photographs.
A prize of 1,01,000 will be awarded for the 'Golden Frame' category; two prizes of 51,000 each will be awarded for the 'Silver Frame' category; and three prizes of 21,000 each will be awarded for the 'Bronze Frame' category.
How To Participate?
- Create your festive content
- Post from your Instagram account
- Tag the official festival account + use #DilliKiDiwali
- Suggested themes for the competitions include eco-friendly celebrations and decorations, the heritage of Delhi, and initiatives promoting community unity and harmony.
- Entries can be submitted till 12 am on November 6, 2026.
Detailed information regarding the competition is available on the official Delhi Tourism Instagram handle, @delhitourism_official.