ETV Bharat / state

'Dilli Ki Diwali': Delhi Govt Announces Contests With Cash Prizes Up To Rs 1.51 Lakh; Entries Close Nov 6

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning to celebrate Diwali, titled 'Dilli Ki Diwali' at Central Park in Connaught Place , which recently made global headlines due to protests.

A two-day celebration will be held on November 6 and 7, featuring a drone show depicting episodes from the Ramayana, a Maha Aarti and dazzling lighting, and it will extend to the major markets across the national capital.

Minister for Art, Culture, and Languages, Kapil Mishra, said that the objective of ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ is to elevate the positive energy, cultural pride, and social unity of the capital to new heights. He noted that recent protests and demonstrations in various parts of Delhi, including Connaught Place, had created a somewhat negative atmosphere. Central Park in Connaught Place was chosen as the hub for this event to infuse energy and enthusiasm, and to restore positivity and vibrancy to the marketplaces, he said.

"Central Park Selected to Infuse Energy and Enthusiasm into the Negative Atmosphere in the Market Due to Protests and Demonstrations," he wrote on his X handle.

According to Mishra, the Delhi government is organising the celebrations in collaboration with various market associations and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs). Similar festivities will also be held in all major markets across Delhi with government support. He said that ‘Dilli ki Diwali’ is being shaped as a festival of public participation, involving RWAs and key market associations to bring vibrancy to the capital’s markets, boost the morale of traders, and foster a festive spirit among the citizens.

He said that the event will feature a grand drone show depicting the life of Lord Shri Ram, alongside a Maha Aarti dedicated to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi.

Central Park will come alive with the glow of lamps, cultural performances, and a festive atmosphere during the Diwali celebrations that will continue from 6 to 10 pm on both days. A 'Bhajan Clubbing' event, offering a unique blend of devotional and contemporary music, will be held on November 7.

The Delhi government has invited residents to participate in three special contests, Rangoli, Shoot 'n Shine, and Reel It, designed to weave the creativity and active involvement of citizens into Delhi’s Diwali celebrations. Through these contests, RWAs, youth, creative talents, and citizens across Delhi will have the opportunity to showcase their art, ideas, and unique glimpses of the festivities. The cash prizes range from Rs 11,000 to Rs 1.51 lakh.

Create A Rangoli, Show It To Delhi

In this contest, people have been asked to create a rangoli with society residents and share three to five photos in one Instagram post or a 45-second reel. One needs to include their RWA name, locality and a short description.