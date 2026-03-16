ETV Bharat / state

Dilip Ray, Three Others Elected To Rajya Sabha From Odisha Amid Cross Voting

“Deeply humbled and grateful. Today’s victory in the Rajya Sabha election from Odisha is not mine alone — it reflects the trust and goodwill shown by Hon’ble Members of the Legislative Assembly across political lines. I sincerely thank the Hon’ble Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party for their steadfast support. I am equally grateful to the MLAs from the BJD, Congress, and the Independents who chose to extend their support," he said in a post on his X handle.

Three others- BJP state president Manmohan Samal, BJP leader Sujeet Kumar, and party nominee Santrupt Mishra, were also elected to the Upper House of the Parliament from Odisha. Ray’s victory is being seen as a major political setback for BJD president Naveen Patnaik, who had made strong efforts to prevent his return to the Rajya Sabha. Contesting as an Independent with BJP’s backing, Ray managed to secure crucial support from legislators across party lines.

Bhubaneswar : Banking on cross-voting by legislators from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress, BJP-backed Independent candidate Dilip Ray was elected to the Rajya Sabha for a third term on Monday.

He added, "Such moments reflect the true strength of our democracy — where the larger interests of the people and the state bring everyone together. I accept this responsibility with humility and a deep sense of duty. In the Rajya Sabha, I will strive to represent the aspirations of the people of Odisha and work sincerely for the progress of our state and our nation. With folded hands, I thank everyone for the faith and trust placed in me."

Samal too took to his X handle and wrote, "A new resolve in the service of the people of Odisha... I am grateful to all members of the BJP family for reposing their faith, trust, and confidence in me and electing me as a Rajya Sabha MP. I express my heartfelt gratitude to our party's esteemed leadership—Honourable Prime Minister Shri @Narendramodiji, Honourable National President Shri@NitinNabinji, and Honourable Home Minister Shri @AmitShahji—for deeming me worthy and providing me the opportunity to serve as a Rajya Sabha MP. My this new responsibility will remain wholly dedicated to the interests of Odisha. My voice in the Rajya Sabha will never falter in the pursuit of Odisha's development. I will always work to further accelerate the dream of a Developed India and a Developed Odisha envisioned by the Honourable Prime Minister".



Meanwhile, high drama unfolded in the Odisha Assembly since morning. All 147 MLAs of the Odisha Assembly participated in the voting, which began at 9 am in Room No 54 of the Assembly. With 82 MLAs, the BJP comfortably secured two Rajya Sabha seats, as each candidate required 30 votes to win. The BJD, which has 48 MLAs, had fielded Dr Datteswar Hota as its joint candidate, banking on its surplus votes. However, cross-voting altered the outcome.



Manmohan Samal with CM Mohan Charan Majhi (ETV Bharat)

As per the results, Samal and Sujeet got 35 votes each while Mishra got 31 votes. Interestingly, both Ray and Hota each got 23 first preference votes. However, support from seven BJD MLAs and three Congress legislators, who voted against their party directives, helped Ray secure the required numbers.



Samal, a veteran organisational leader of the BJP, was elected to the Rajya Sabha for the second time. He had earlier served in the Upper House from 2000 to 2004. His nomination is widely seen as recognition of his role in strengthening the party’s organisational structure and leading it to power in Odisha.



Sujeet also secured a second term in the Rajya Sabha, this time as a BJP candidate. He was earlier elected to the Upper House in 2020 as a BJD nominee, but resigned from the party in 2024 before joining the BJP.The BJD managed to retain one seat with the election of Mishra, a former corporate executive and political adviser to Naveen Patnaik, also secured a seat in the Rajya Sabha.