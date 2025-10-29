ETV Bharat / state

Digvijaya Singh Meets Kin Of Farmer Killed In Guna District, Seeks Death Penalty For Culprits

Guna: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday demanded capital punishment for those responsible for the brutal murder of a farmer over a land dispute in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh.

The former CM, who arrived in Guna to meet family members of the farmer, strongly condemned the recent killing in Ganeshpura village under the Fatehgarh police station area of the district, and claimed it reflects the poor law and order situation in the BJP-ruled state. Singh later met with the victim's family and offered condolences.

He alleged that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has completely failed to maintain law and order. Villagers and family members informed Singh that the family accused of being involved in the farmer's murder has terrorised the entire area.

The Congress leader said Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the BJP MP from Guna, should visit the village and see for himself the "atmosphere of anarchy" prevailing in the area.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, Inspector General (IG) Arvind Saxena said eight teams from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are conducting raids and the absconding accused in the farmer murder case will be arrested soon.