ETV Bharat / state

Dignity In The Golden Years: Assisted Living Center Opens In Nagaram

Hyderabad: With a growing focus on senior citizen welfare, the Satyasadhana Foundation has launched a dedicated initiative aimed at ensuring a dignified and independent life for the elderly. The organization inaugurated its ‘Integrated Assisted Living Center’ at Nagaram in Telangana, marking a significant step toward holistic elder care.

Foundation Chairman Prof. Dr. Kommineni Satyanarayana stated that the initiative reflects the foundation’s long-standing commitment to the well-being of senior citizens. General Secretary Kommineni Vijayalakshmi highlighted that the organization has already been running ‘Vijaya Homes for Elders’ for the past 12 years, offering shelter and care to the aged.

“Taking this effort forward, we have now established an Integrated Assisted Living Center where the elderly can live independently while receiving the care they need,” she said. The new facility, set up within the Vijaya Homes premises at Godhumakunta, features around 70 rooms designed to provide comfort, safety, and accessibility.

The center was inaugurated by spiritual guru Vishwayogi Vishwamji, while the physiotherapy unit was launched by Ramoji Film City MD Vijayeshwari. Addressing the gathering, Kommineni Vijayalakshmi said the facility is designed as a “safe and supportive environment” for elderly residents, particularly those facing physical health challenges.