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Dignitaries Pay Tributes To Padma Shri Acharya Chandanaji, Last Rites With Full State Honours On Friday

Pune: The last rites of Padma Shri Acharya Chandanaji, an eminent Jain ascetic and founder of the Veerayatan organisation, known as 'Tai Maa', who passed away at the age of 89, will be conducted with full state honours on Friday evening at Vadgaon Maval in Pune.

During the day, her mortal remains were kept for public viewing at the Vardhaman Pratishthan on Senapati Bapat Road in Pune. Many dignitaries arrived here to pay their tributes to Tai Maa and shared their thoughts as they expressed their reverence.

Speaking on this occasion, Sadhvi Jain Shashwatpurna said, "In the history of the Jain community, Padma Shri Acharya Chandana Ji (Tai Maa) became the first female acharya. She played a pivotal role in steering the community in a new direction and dedicatedly pursued awakening the community by travelling extensively across the country. We intend to follow the path she has shown us and work towards the development of the community."