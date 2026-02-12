'Digital Soldiers' On A Mission, Taking Computer Education To Two Lakh Government School Students
The group has provided free digital education to 100 government schools, 25 engineering colleges and 20 degree colleges.
Nellore: When some well-placed professionals, humble graduates of government schools, came together ten years ago to teach school children how to use computers, not many imagined how much the initiative would blossom.
Today, the group created by Sheikh Khaja Mastan Sharif, a software professional, has grown to 500-plus, and the Andhra Pradesh government has opened the school system to them. The Digital Soldiers, as they are known, have one aim: to empower poor children through computer education.
The education department has issued orders supporting the teaching of computer knowledge in government schools, giving further encouragement to the initiative.
Way back in 2016, Sharif, during interactions with students from government schools, realised that many of them lacked even basic computer knowledge. He decided to act. He shared his idea with friends working in various sectors. Inspired by the vision, like-minded youth from two states came forward to support the cause.
Together, they began contributing a portion of their salaries towards service activities and started conducting free computer training programmes in government schools and colleges. So far, the group has provided free digital education to students in over 100 government schools, 25 engineering colleges, and around 20 degree and MBA colleges. Through these efforts, nearly two lakh students have benefited from their training, gaining exposure to computers and digital tools that are essential in today's world.
Beyond computers
The services of 'Digital Soldiers' go beyond just computer education. The volunteers also conduct programmes on personality development, communication and expressive skills, helping students build confidence. In addition, the group actively participates in food donation drives, blood donation camps and other social service activities, setting an example of community responsibility.
Their commitment to social service has earned recognition from various quarters. In appreciation of their work, former CBI Joint Director JD Lakshmi Narayana once gifted a projector to support digital learning for underprivileged children.
Sharif said, "Computer knowledge is essential in government schools and colleges. Through our association, we aim to digitise as many educational institutions as possible. Our goal is to encourage every student and help them compete confidently in the digital age."
The ‘Digital Soldiers’ movement stands as a powerful reminder of how collective effort and social responsibility can bridge educational gaps and shape a brighter future for thousands of students.
