ETV Bharat / state

'Digital Soldiers' On A Mission, Taking Computer Education To Two Lakh Government School Students

Nellore: When some well-placed professionals, humble graduates of government schools, came together ten years ago to teach school children how to use computers, not many imagined how much the initiative would blossom.

Today, the group created by Sheikh Khaja Mastan Sharif, a software professional, has grown to 500-plus, and the Andhra Pradesh government has opened the school system to them. The Digital Soldiers, as they are known, have one aim: to empower poor children through computer education.

The education department has issued orders supporting the teaching of computer knowledge in government schools, giving further encouragement to the initiative.

Digital Soldiers On A Mission, Taking Computer Education To Two Lakh Government School Students (ETV Bharat)

Way back in 2016, Sharif, during interactions with students from government schools, realised that many of them lacked even basic computer knowledge. He decided to act. He shared his idea with friends working in various sectors. Inspired by the vision, like-minded youth from two states came forward to support the cause.