ETV Bharat / state

Digital Fraud Victim Turns Kingpin To Dupe 3,880 People In Phone Scam

Hyderabad: In a shocking case of digital fraud, a man who was once duped in an e-scam went on to mastermind a similar racket, duping thousands of people across the country. The prime accused, Vijay Kumar, along with his associates, was arrested during a joint operation of the Shamshabad Task Force and Rajendranagar police.

Officials said Kumar, a native of Karnataka, first fell victim to an online fraud during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, when he had ordered a smartphone at a discounted price but received a Bluetooth speaker in place of it. Instead of reporting the crime, he chose to replicate the same modus operandi and turn it into a large-scale scam.

In 2021, he developed a mobile application in Bengaluru and hired telecallers to target unsuspecting customers. The operation later expanded to Bidar and parts of Hyderabad, including Gudimalkapur and Hyderguda. To scale up the fraud, he purchased a database of nearly one lakh phone numbers for just Rs 10,000.

Telecallers would lure customers with offers of branded smartphones at throwaway prices, promising payment only after the delivery. However, once orders were placed, victims received parcels containing cheap items like glasses or Bluetooth devices instead of mobile phones. A warehouse set up in Katedan was used to dispatch these fake consignments.