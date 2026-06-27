ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Digital Evidence Uncovers New Leads In Sri Ganganagar Gang-Rape Investigation; Eight Arrested

Sri Ganganagar: The investigation into the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar has widened after police found that the victim's photographs were shared with multiple individuals from the mobile phones of hotel managers.

Eight accused have been arrested so far, while police are identifying additional suspects through digital evidence and have indicated that the hotels involved could be sealed after the probe. According to police, the alleged crime took place at multiple hotels between June 18 and June 21.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar Yadav said the investigation is being carried out based on the victim's statement. He added that the minor came into contact with an e-rickshaw driver who took her to a hotel near the Housing Board intersection. "The girl's mother filed a missing person report at the Sadar police station. Using mobile location data and technical analysis, the police recovered the girl and uncovered the entire case."

The SP stated that strict action would be taken against the hotels involved. "The victim's statement has been recorded, and further legal action is underway. Eight accused have been arrested so far, while other suspects have been detained for questioning. Strict action would be taken against the hotels involved. Once the investigation concludes, proceedings to seal the hotels will be initiated, and if the hotel operators are found to be complicit, stern legal action will be taken against them as well," Yadav added.