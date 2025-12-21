Digital Detox After Dusk: How A Karnataka Village Is Fighting Mobile Addiction & Boost Mindful Learning
Halaga, located about 10 km from Belagavi city and home to over 9,000 people, has launched what it calls a Digital Detox initiative.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 11:31 PM IST
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Belagavi: As the clock strikes 7 pm in Halaga village of Belagavi taluk, a siren echoes through the streets. Within minutes, television sets go silent and mobile phones are put away across homes. Children open their books and settle down to study, while elders step out to talk to family members, neighbours and friends. This is not a drill, but a conscious community decision to step away from screens and focus on learning and human connection.
Halaga, located about 10 km from Belagavi city and home to over 9,000 people, has launched what it calls a Digital Detox initiative. From 7 pm to 9 pm every day, residents voluntarily stop using mobile phones and televisions, except in emergencies. The initiative, which began on December 17, is being implemented with the support of the gram panchayat and has already begun to draw attention as a first of its kind experiment in Karnataka.
A siren system has been installed atop the gram panchayat office. Every evening at exactly 7 pm, the siren is sounded for two minutes to mark the start of the no screen period. At 9 pm, it sounded again to signal the end. During these two hours, children are expected to study compulsorily, with parents assisting them if needed. Families are encouraged to spend time talking, telling stories, praying together or engaging in cultural activities.
The idea emerged from growing concern over excessive screen time affecting children’s education and family life. Residents say that mobile phones, social media and television serials had begun to dominate evenings, leaving little room for studies or meaningful interaction. The gram panchayat, along with parents, School Development and Monitoring Committee members and local temple committees, held discussions and decided to act collectively.
Gram panchayat member Sadanand Bilagoji told ETV Bharat that local governance is not limited to providing roads, water and electricity. “We felt it was equally important to think about the educational growth of our children. Inspired by a village in Maharashtra, we introduced Digital Detox after taking everyone into confidence. The response from the village has been very encouraging,” he said.
Residents say the change is already visible. Children who earlier studied irregularly are now spending at least two focused hours with their books. “Earlier, we did not have fixed study timings. Now the siren reminds us to study. It has helped us a lot,” said student Preetam Rawat, adding that he hopes other villages adopt the idea too.
Student Sameeksha Bilagoji shared a similar experience. “At 7 pm, everyone at home switches off the mobile and TV. All children sit down to study. My father switches off his phone and talks to his friends instead,” she said. Parents also feel the timing is crucial. Basavaraj Rawat, a parent, pointed out that 7 pm to 9 pm is prime time for television serials, which earlier distracted both children and adults. “This decision by our elders is good. If such steps are taken everywhere, children can have a better future,” he said.
Mental health professionals have also welcomed the idea. Psychiatrist Dr Bhimasen Tekkalaki told ETV Bharat that excessive mobile use has become a serious addiction, sometimes worse than alcohol or drugs. “Even a two hour break from screens helps reduce stress, improves sleep by aiding melatonin production, and supports better mental, physical and emotional health. It also encourages face to face interaction, which is missing today,” he said.
Officials say the initiative could be expanded. DDPI Leelavati Hiremath said the effort by Halaga villagers is commendable and that steps will be taken to encourage similar practices in other villages to support children’s learning. For Halaga, the daily siren is no longer just a sound. It has become a reminder to pause, unplug and return to books, conversations and community life.
Read more