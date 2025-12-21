ETV Bharat / state

Digital Detox After Dusk: How A Karnataka Village Is Fighting Mobile Addiction & Boost Mindful Learning

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Belagavi: As the clock strikes 7 pm in Halaga village of Belagavi taluk, a siren echoes through the streets. Within minutes, television sets go silent and mobile phones are put away across homes. Children open their books and settle down to study, while elders step out to talk to family members, neighbours and friends. This is not a drill, but a conscious community decision to step away from screens and focus on learning and human connection.

Halaga, located about 10 km from Belagavi city and home to over 9,000 people, has launched what it calls a Digital Detox initiative. From 7 pm to 9 pm every day, residents voluntarily stop using mobile phones and televisions, except in emergencies. The initiative, which began on December 17, is being implemented with the support of the gram panchayat and has already begun to draw attention as a first of its kind experiment in Karnataka.

A siren system has been installed atop the gram panchayat office. Every evening at exactly 7 pm, the siren is sounded for two minutes to mark the start of the no screen period. At 9 pm, it sounded again to signal the end. During these two hours, children are expected to study compulsorily, with parents assisting them if needed. Families are encouraged to spend time talking, telling stories, praying together or engaging in cultural activities.

The idea emerged from growing concern over excessive screen time affecting children’s education and family life. Residents say that mobile phones, social media and television serials had begun to dominate evenings, leaving little room for studies or meaningful interaction. The gram panchayat, along with parents, School Development and Monitoring Committee members and local temple committees, held discussions and decided to act collectively.