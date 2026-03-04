ETV Bharat / state

'Centre Sanctioned Rs 3,942 Cr, Digital Connectivity To Become New Lifeline Of Developed Chhattisgarh': CM Sai

File photo of Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: Chhattisgarh has achieved a significant milestone in digital connectivity with the Centre approving Rs 3,942 crore to the state under the Amended BharatNet Programme (ABP) of the Ministry of Communications. Under this ambitious project, 11,682 gram panchayats in Chhattisgarh will be connected through high-speed fibre internet using a secure ring topology. This ring topology-based network will enable reliable, secure and seamless digital services. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said this project is a historic step towards rural digital empowerment. It will expand e-governance services, strengthen online education, provide access to health services in remote areas through telemedicine, and create new opportunities for rural youth and entrepreneurs.