'Centre Sanctioned Rs 3,942 Cr, Digital Connectivity To Become New Lifeline Of Developed Chhattisgarh': CM Sai
CM Vishnu Deo Sai says under ABP, 11,682 gram panchayats will be connected through a ring topology-based network.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Raipur: Chhattisgarh has achieved a significant milestone in digital connectivity with the Centre approving Rs 3,942 crore to the state under the Amended BharatNet Programme (ABP) of the Ministry of Communications.
Under this ambitious project, 11,682 gram panchayats in Chhattisgarh will be connected through high-speed fibre internet using a secure ring topology. This ring topology-based network will enable reliable, secure and seamless digital services.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said this project is a historic step towards rural digital empowerment. It will expand e-governance services, strengthen online education, provide access to health services in remote areas through telemedicine, and create new opportunities for rural youth and entrepreneurs.
Sai said that digital connectivity is not just an internet facility, but a new lifeline of a developed Chhattisgarh. This will increase transparency in governance, accelerate availability of services, and connect villages to digital economy. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for this approval saying, "With the support of the Central government, Chhattisgarh is rapidly progressing as a digitally empowered, secure, and self-reliant state".
Expressing his happiness, deputy CM Vijay Sharma said the initiative will accelerate digital empowerment in rural areas. Connecting all gram panchayats with ring topology will promote e-governance, online education, telemedicine, startups, and local employment, he said.
BharatNet, one of the world's largest rural telecommunications projects, is being implemented in a phased manner in all gram panchayats across the country. Its objective is to provide broadband connectivity to telecom service providers. This will enable mobile operators, internet service providers, cable TV operators, and content providers to launch various services such as e-health, e-education, and e-governance in rural and remote India.
In ring topology network, computers and other devices are connected in a circular way and data flows in one direction with each device acting as a repeater.
