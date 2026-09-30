ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: ‘Digital Arrest’ Threat Leaves 81-Year-Old Terrified; Transfers ₹10.25 Crore, Police Freeze ₹7.25 Crore

Amaravati: An 81-year-old retired engineer in Vijayawada was allegedly duped of ₹10.25 crore by cyber fraudsters who threatened him with arrest in a fake money-laundering and terrorism case, with police managing to freeze ₹7.25 crore of the transferred amount.

The victim, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony in Patamata, was allegedly targeted in a 'digital arrest' scam in which the fraudsters posed as Mumbai Police and CBI officials.

According to the complaint, the elderly man received a call from an unidentified person on September 20. The caller allegedly claimed that a bank account had been opened in the victim’s name in Mumbai and was being used for money laundering linked to terrorists. The caller allegedly told him that he would be arrested and that the CBI was investigating the case.

The victim subsequently received a video call during which another person appeared to be speaking from what was presented as a police station. The caller allegedly identified himself as a CBI officer and told the victim that his bank deposits and other assets had to be placed under “surety” until the investigation was completed.

The fraudsters allegedly provided two bank account details and pressured the elderly man to transfer his funds.

Fixed Deposits Cancelled

Fearing arrest, the victim transferred a total of ₹10.25 crore to the accounts specified by the fraudsters on September 22, 24 and 29.