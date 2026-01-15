'Digital Arrest' Scamsters Steal Rs 2.34 Lakh From Dehradun Doctor
The fraudster identified himself as a Delhi police sub-inspector to inform Deepak Kumar that his phone number was used by a Delhi blast case accused.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Dehradun: Cyber fraudsters held a doctor in Dhulkot under the Prem Nagar area of Uttarakhand's Dehradun under 'digital arrest' and extorted Rs 2.34 lakh with the threat that his Aadhaar number was used by a person accused of being involved in the Delhi blast case to issue a SIM card, police said.
Furthermore, the doctor, Deepak Kumar, was instructed by fraudsters to avail a loan of Rs 10 lakh and transfer the same into their account. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against an unknown person, and an investigation
In the complaint, Kumar stated that on November 20, he received a call from a person identifying himself as Arun Kumar, a sub-inspector of the Delhi police. He claimed that Kumar's Aadhaar number was used to issue a mobile number, which was used by a person involved in the Delhi blast case. The caller provided a mobile number for resolution, after which, a person in a police uniform made a video call to Kumar.
Identifying himself as an ATS officer, the person claimed that funds from Kumar's account were used by a person involved in the Delhi blasts. To establish his claim, the caller sent Kumar a photo of his debit card. The person then sent Kumar some payment links and instructed him to transfer money to verify transactions in the accounts. Out of fear, Kumar clicked on the links and transferred Rs 2.34 lakh on November 20, 2025.
After this, cyber fraudsters demanded more money, but Kumar refused. He was then instructed to take out a loan of Rs 10 lakh and make some other transactions. When Kumar told the matter to friends, he learned that he had been a victim of cyber fraud and filed a complaint.
"Based on the victim's complaint, a case has been registered against an unknown accused. The police are investigating the matter and are also examining the accounts to which the money was transferred," Girish Negi, in charge of Prem Nagar police station, said.
