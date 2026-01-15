ETV Bharat / state

'Digital Arrest' Scamsters Steal Rs 2.34 Lakh From Dehradun Doctor

Dehradun: Cyber fraudsters held a doctor in Dhulkot under the Prem Nagar area of Uttarakhand's Dehradun under 'digital arrest' and extorted Rs 2.34 lakh with the threat that his Aadhaar number was used by a person accused of being involved in the Delhi blast case to issue a SIM card, police said.

Furthermore, the doctor, Deepak Kumar, was instructed by fraudsters to avail a loan of Rs 10 lakh and transfer the same into their account. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against an unknown person, and an investigation

In the complaint, Kumar stated that on November 20, he received a call from a person identifying himself as Arun Kumar, a sub-inspector of the Delhi police. He claimed that Kumar's Aadhaar number was used to issue a mobile number, which was used by a person involved in the Delhi blast case. The caller provided a mobile number for resolution, after which, a person in a police uniform made a video call to Kumar.