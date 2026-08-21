ETV Bharat / state

'Digital Arrest' Scam: Four Arrested For Duping Retired Army Colonel Of Rs 15.5 Lakh

New Delhi: Delhi Police's cyber unit has arrested four people in connection with the alleged "digital arrest" of a retired Indian Army colonel and subsequently, cheating him of Rs 15.50 lakh.

According to the police, the accused provided bank accounts to cyber fraudsters. The investigation has also revealed links to cyber fraud operators based in Cambodia, Dubai, and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Police have identified the four accused as Sarabjit, Suraj and Sandeep of Ludhiana, and Naresh alias Lucky, a resident of Sikar in Rajasthan.

The retired Army colonel, a resident of Munirka Enclave in Delhi, received a phone call on April 15 this year. The caller told him that his mobile number was about to be disconnected on the orders of Maharashtra Police.

The call was then transferred to another number, where one of the accused allegedly posed as a police officer. The victim was told that an illegal bank account had been opened in his name in Mumbai and was being used for money laundering, investment fraud and terrorist funding.

The accused then sent him fake ED warrants, court documents, and forged papers purportedly issued by the Bombay High Court and the Reserve Bank of India.

Couple Placed Under 'Digital Arrest'

The victim and his wife were allegedly told that they had been placed under "digital arrest". The accused subjected them to sustained psychological pressure, sought details of their assets and then allegedly cited instructions from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to get them to transfer Rs 15.50 lakh to a bank account.

According to Additional DCP-II Kumar Abhishek, the cyber police traced the money trail and examined the bank accounts involved in the transaction. The investigation revealed that the cheated amount had reached a current account in Ludhiana.