ETV Bharat / state

Digital Addiction Claims 20,000 Children's Lives A Year: TMC's Derek O'Brien Urges Govt Action

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Friday raised in the Rajya Sabha the issue of growing digital addiction among children and youth, warning that approximately 20,000 children die by suicide every year as a consequence, and demanded that the government address the crisis urgently.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Upper House, O'Brien said studies indicate that children and youth are spending up to eight hours a day on screens and mobile phones -- amounting to more than 100 days every year. He noted that 68 countries have already banned mobile phones in schools.

"Excessive screen time disrupts sleep patterns, increases the risk of anxiety, and causes mood swings," the MP said, explaining the biological mechanism behind the problem."Screen usage causes a dopamine spike -- the brain receives a rapid reward signal, which reinforces the behaviour and produces what is known as digital addiction."