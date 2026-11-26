Digha Jagannath Temple Renamed ‘Shri Shri Jagannath Temple’, ‘Dham’ Dropped
The revised nomenclature follows Odisha’s appeal, with both chief ministers saying the move respects devotees’ sentiments and cultural ties between the states.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal government has dropped the word ‘Dham’ from the name of the Jagannath temple in Digha, bringing an end to a long-standing controversy over its nomenclature. The temple will now be known as ‘Shri Shri Jagannath Temple ’; the entire complex will be called ‘Shri Shri Jagannath Culture Centre’.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari informed his Odisha counterpart Mohan Charan Majhi about the decision through a letter, saying the state government had taken into consideration the concerns raised by him over the temple’s name.
In his letter, Adhikari said the West Bengal government respected the deep religious, spiritual and cultural significance associated with Lord Jagannath and sacred Jagannath Dham in Puri. He said the revised name reflected the religious sanctity of the temple as well as the broader cultural identity of the complex.
ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ସମଗ୍ର ବିଶ୍ୱର ଆଧ୍ୟାତ୍ମିକ ପ୍ରାଣକେନ୍ଦ୍ର ତଥା କୋଟି କୋଟି ଓଡ଼ିଆଙ୍କ ଆସ୍ଥା, ବିଶ୍ୱାସ ଓ ସାଂସ୍କୃତିକ ପରିଚୟର ସର୍ବଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ ପ୍ରତୀକ। ଶ୍ରୀକ୍ଷେତ୍ରର ଅନନ୍ୟ, ଅଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଧାର୍ମିକ ମର୍ଯ୍ୟାଦାକୁ ଅଣଦେଖା କରି ଦୀଘା ମନ୍ଦିର ପରିସର ପାଇଁ ପବିତ୍ର ‘ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ଧାମ’ ନାମ ବ୍ୟବହାର କରିବାକୁ ପୂର୍ବତନ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ସରକାର ନେଇଥିବା ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ସମଗ୍ର ବିଶ୍ୱର ଜଗନ୍ନାଥପ୍ରେମୀଙ୍କ ଭାବାବେଗକୁ ଗଭୀର ଭାବରେ ଆଘାତ ଦେଇଥିଲା। ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଆନନ୍ଦିତ ଯେ, ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗର ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ଶୁଭେନ୍ଦୁ ଅଧିକାରୀ ଜୀ ତାଙ୍କର ପୂର୍ବ ଘୋଷଣାକୁ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକାରୀ କରି ଦୀଘା ମନ୍ଦିର ପରିସରରୁ ‘ଧାମ’ ଶବ୍ଦ ହଟାଇବା ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତିର ଆନୁଷ୍ଠାନିକ ସ୍ୱୀକୃତି ସୁନିଶ୍ଚିତ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଏହି ପରିସର ‘ଶ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ସାଂସ୍କୃତିକ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର’ ଏବଂ ମନ୍ଦିର ‘ଶ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ମନ୍ଦିର’ ନାମରେ ନାମିତ ହେବ। ଶ୍ରୀ ଅଧିକାରୀ ଜୀଙ୍କର ଏହି ସମ୍ବେଦନଶୀଳତା ଓ ତ୍ୱରିତ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ପାଇଁ ମୁଁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ସାଧୁବାଦ ଜଣାଉଛି। ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଏବଂ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗର ବିଜେପି ନେତୃତ୍ୱାଧୀନ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଦୃଢ଼ ପ୍ରତିବଦ୍ଧତା ଓ ଗଠନମୂଳକ ସହଯୋଗ ଫଳରେ ଏହି ଐତିହାସିକ ସମାଧାନ ସମ୍ଭବ ହୋଇପାରିଛି। ଏହା ସନାତନ ସଂସ୍କୃତି, ପରମ୍ପରା ଏବଂ ଅଗଣିତ ଭକ୍ତଙ୍କ ଧାର୍ମିକ ଆସ୍ଥା ପ୍ରତି ଆମର ଅତୁଟ ସମ୍ମାନକୁ ପ୍ରତିଫଳିତ କରେ। ସାଢ଼େ ଚାରି କୋଟି ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କ ତରଫରୁ ମୁଁ ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ଶୁଭେନ୍ଦୁ ଅଧିକାରୀ ଜୀ ଏବଂ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ହୃଦୟରୁ କୃତଜ୍ଞତା ଜ୍ଞାପନ କରୁଛି। ଏହି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ପବିତ୍ର ଶ୍ରୀକ୍ଷେତ୍ରର ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ଆଧ୍ୟାତ୍ମିକ ଗାରିମାକୁ ଅକ୍ଷୁଣ୍ଣ ରଖିବା ସହିତ ଆମ ଦୁଇ ପଡ଼ୋଶୀ ରାଜ୍ୟ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଥିବା ସାଂସ୍କୃତିକ ସମ୍ପର୍କକୁ ଆହୁରି ସୁଦୃଢ଼ କରିବ। ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଅସ୍ମିତା ଏବଂ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ମହିମାକୁ ସର୍ବଦା ଅକ୍ଷୁଣ୍ଣ ରଖିବା ପାଇଁ ଆମ ସରକାର ସଂକଳ୍ପବଦ୍ଧ। ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ🙏 Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath is the spiritual soul of the world and the greatest symbol of our cultural and spiritual identity. The earlier West Bengal government’s decision to use the sacred name ‘Jagannath Dham’ for the Digha Temple Complex, disregarding the unique religious and spiritual significance of Shrekhetra, had deeply hurt the sentiments of devotees. I am pleased that, following his earlier announcement, Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari Ji has now ensured the official confirmation of the decision to remove the word ‘Dham’ from the Digha Temple Complex. The complex will be known as Sri Sri Jagannath Cultural Centre, with the temple named Sri Sri Jagannath Temple. I sincerely thank Shri Adhikari Ji for his sensitivity and prompt action. This positive resolution has been possible through the shared commitment and constructive cooperation between the BJP-led governments of Odisha and West Bengal. It reflects our collective respect for Sanatan traditions and the religious sentiments of millions of devotees. On behalf of the people of Odisha, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari Ji and the Government of West Bengal. This decision will strengthen the cultural bonds between our two states while preserving the unique spiritual identity of Shreekhetra. Our government remains committed to protecting Odia Asmita and the glory of Mahaprabhu. Jai Jagannath🙏 @SuvenduWB @cmowbgov— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) November 26, 2026
Majhi welcomed the decision and thanked Adhikari. In a post on X, the Odisha chief minister said the use of the name ‘Jagannath Dham’ for the Digha temple had hurt the sentiments of devotees, as it was closely associated with the unique religious and spiritual identity of Puri.
He said the formal decision to drop the word ‘Dham’ followed Adhikari’s earlier assurance and appreciated the cooperation between the governments of Odisha and West Bengal in resolving the issue.
“This positive resolution has been possible through the shared commitment and constructive cooperation between the BJP-led governments of Odisha and West Bengal. It reflects our collective respect for Sanatan traditions and the religious sentiments of millions of devotees,” Majhi said.
The controversy dates back to the naming of the temple as ‘Digha Jagannath Dham’ during the previous Mamata Banerjee-led government. Majhi had earlier written to Banerjee, urging her to reconsider the use of the word ‘Dham’, citing its religious and cultural association with Puri.
The issue resurfaced after a change of government in West Bengal, with Majhi again taking it up with the state government.
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