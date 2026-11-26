ETV Bharat / state

Digha Jagannath Temple Renamed ‘Shri Shri Jagannath Temple’, ‘Dham’ Dropped

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has dropped the word ‘Dham’ from the name of the Jagannath temple in Digha, bringing an end to a long-standing controversy over its nomenclature. The temple will now be known as ‘Shri Shri Jagannath Temple ’; the entire complex will be called ‘Shri Shri Jagannath Culture Centre’.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari informed his Odisha counterpart Mohan Charan Majhi about the decision through a letter, saying the state government had taken into consideration the concerns raised by him over the temple’s name.

In his letter, Adhikari said the West Bengal government respected the deep religious, spiritual and cultural significance associated with Lord Jagannath and sacred Jagannath Dham in Puri. He said the revised name reflected the religious sanctity of the temple as well as the broader cultural identity of the complex.

Majhi welcomed the decision and thanked Adhikari. In a post on X, the Odisha chief minister said the use of the name ‘Jagannath Dham’ for the Digha temple had hurt the sentiments of devotees, as it was closely associated with the unique religious and spiritual identity of Puri.

He said the formal decision to drop the word ‘Dham’ followed Adhikari’s earlier assurance and appreciated the cooperation between the governments of Odisha and West Bengal in resolving the issue.