ETV Bharat / state

Digambar Jain Monk Allegedly Abused, Threatened In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Police said that Upakshajayi Shramana Shri Vishalya Sagar Ji Muniraj was heading towards Madwan when the accused abused and threatened him.

Digambar Jain Monk Allegedly Abused, Threatened In Bihar's Muzaffarpur
Digambar Jain Monk Allegedly Abused, Threatened In Bihar's Muzaffarpur (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 3, 2025 at 2:33 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Muzaffarpur: A Digambar Jain monk was allegedly abused and threatened to strip by motorcycle-borne youths in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

According to police, Upakshajayi Shramana Shri Vishalya Sagar Ji Muniraj had come to Vaishali to attend the Golden Kalash and Golden Flag installation ceremony. He was staying at the Lord Mahavira birthplace complex in Basokund. After his Monday pilgrimage, he spent the night at the Kanti Tola School in Dokra, Saraiya.

On Tuesday morning, as the Digambar Jain monk was heading towards Madwan, two youths on a bike stopped him near Gopinathpur Dokra and began abusing him, police said. The youths, insulting the Digambar tradition, threatened the monk to strip, it added.

Digambar Jain Monk Allegedly Abused, Threatened In Bihar's Muzaffarpur
Digambar Jain Monk Allegedly Abused, Threatened In Bihar's Muzaffarpur (ETV Bharat)

When Muniraj protested, the accused threatened to shoot him and fled the scene. Soon after the incident, the monk's followers and local residents rushed to the spot. Muniraj then sat in silent meditation on the side of NH-722 while local residents informed the police.

Station House Officer at the Saraiya police station, Subhash Mukhiya stated that a search is underway to identify the accused youths, but they remain at large. No written complaint has been received in the case, he said.

"The police were not informed in advance about the Jain monk's journey. The police provided him with security and escorted him to Akhtiyarpur Madwan in the Karja police station area, where he rested for the night, " Mukhiya said.

Local residents and the Jain community are outraged by the incident. The Jain community has expressed serious concern about the safety of the monks. Meanwhile, Muniraj has departed for Mithilapuri via Sitamarhi as per his scheduled journey.

Why Don't Digambara Jain Monks Wear Clothes?

Digambar Jain monks do not wear clothes. They believe that clothes are meant to cover their vices. As per the belief, a Jain monk who has conquered vices does not need them. Clothing requires maintenance, cleanliness, and wealth, but monks renounce all these desires.

Digambar Jain monks at a temple
Digambar Jain monks at a temple (ETV Bharat)

Who Are Digambar Jain monks?

The founder of Jainism is the 24th Tirthankara. The first Tirthankara is Lord Rishabhdev (Adinath), and the last is Lord Vardhamana Mahavira. There are two sects within Jainism: the Shvetambaras, who wear white clothes. The other, the Digambaras, do not wear two clothes.

Read More:

  1. Sammed Shikharji row: Jain monk on hunger strike dies; Jharkhand govt faces heat
  2. MP: Data scientist Pransuk relinquishes US job, becomes Jain monk

TAGGED:

DIGAMBAR JAIN MONK
JAINISM
BIHAR
JAIN MONK ABUSED
BIHAR LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.