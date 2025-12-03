Digambar Jain Monk Allegedly Abused, Threatened In Bihar's Muzaffarpur
Police said that Upakshajayi Shramana Shri Vishalya Sagar Ji Muniraj was heading towards Madwan when the accused abused and threatened him.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 2:33 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: A Digambar Jain monk was allegedly abused and threatened to strip by motorcycle-borne youths in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.
According to police, Upakshajayi Shramana Shri Vishalya Sagar Ji Muniraj had come to Vaishali to attend the Golden Kalash and Golden Flag installation ceremony. He was staying at the Lord Mahavira birthplace complex in Basokund. After his Monday pilgrimage, he spent the night at the Kanti Tola School in Dokra, Saraiya.
On Tuesday morning, as the Digambar Jain monk was heading towards Madwan, two youths on a bike stopped him near Gopinathpur Dokra and began abusing him, police said. The youths, insulting the Digambar tradition, threatened the monk to strip, it added.
When Muniraj protested, the accused threatened to shoot him and fled the scene. Soon after the incident, the monk's followers and local residents rushed to the spot. Muniraj then sat in silent meditation on the side of NH-722 while local residents informed the police.
Station House Officer at the Saraiya police station, Subhash Mukhiya stated that a search is underway to identify the accused youths, but they remain at large. No written complaint has been received in the case, he said.
"The police were not informed in advance about the Jain monk's journey. The police provided him with security and escorted him to Akhtiyarpur Madwan in the Karja police station area, where he rested for the night, " Mukhiya said.
Local residents and the Jain community are outraged by the incident. The Jain community has expressed serious concern about the safety of the monks. Meanwhile, Muniraj has departed for Mithilapuri via Sitamarhi as per his scheduled journey.
Why Don't Digambara Jain Monks Wear Clothes?
Digambar Jain monks do not wear clothes. They believe that clothes are meant to cover their vices. As per the belief, a Jain monk who has conquered vices does not need them. Clothing requires maintenance, cleanliness, and wealth, but monks renounce all these desires.
Who Are Digambar Jain monks?
The founder of Jainism is the 24th Tirthankara. The first Tirthankara is Lord Rishabhdev (Adinath), and the last is Lord Vardhamana Mahavira. There are two sects within Jainism: the Shvetambaras, who wear white clothes. The other, the Digambaras, do not wear two clothes.
Read More: