Digambar Jain Monk Allegedly Abused, Threatened In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur: A Digambar Jain monk was allegedly abused and threatened to strip by motorcycle-borne youths in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

According to police, Upakshajayi Shramana Shri Vishalya Sagar Ji Muniraj had come to Vaishali to attend the Golden Kalash and Golden Flag installation ceremony. He was staying at the Lord Mahavira birthplace complex in Basokund. After his Monday pilgrimage, he spent the night at the Kanti Tola School in Dokra, Saraiya.

On Tuesday morning, as the Digambar Jain monk was heading towards Madwan, two youths on a bike stopped him near Gopinathpur Dokra and began abusing him, police said. The youths, insulting the Digambar tradition, threatened the monk to strip, it added.

Digambar Jain Monk Allegedly Abused, Threatened In Bihar's Muzaffarpur (ETV Bharat)

When Muniraj protested, the accused threatened to shoot him and fled the scene. Soon after the incident, the monk's followers and local residents rushed to the spot. Muniraj then sat in silent meditation on the side of NH-722 while local residents informed the police.

Station House Officer at the Saraiya police station, Subhash Mukhiya stated that a search is underway to identify the accused youths, but they remain at large. No written complaint has been received in the case, he said.