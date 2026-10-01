ETV Bharat / state

'Difficult To Continue': Ex-Judge Heading Bengal SIR Tribunal Offers To Resign, Cites Long Commute

Kolkata: A retired judge presiding over a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) appellate tribunal in West Bengal has offered to resign, citing long commute between his residence in Salt Lake and tribunal office in Joka in South 24 Parganas district.

Retired Calcutta High Court Judge Justice Indrajit Chatterjee has written to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court and the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), stating that he can no longer bear the physical strain of the long daily commute, requesting to be relieved of duty.

Justice (retired) Chatterjee heads Murshidabad district's appellate tribunal no 11.

Speaking to ETV Bharat over phone, he said he has to endure the strain of a daily round-trip commute of approximately 60 kilometres between Salt Lake and Joka every day. He said that he would be willing to continue the tribunal work if the Election Commission could make arrangements for him to work from home.

"The government is spending a significant amount of money on my vehicle and a pilot car. However, I have to travel 27 kilometres from my residence and cover the same distance back. There are traffic snarls on the road and it takes three to four hours every day. It is difficult to continue working under these circumstances. If arrangements are made for me to work from home, I am willing to continue," he told ETV Bharat.