Differently-Abled Punjab Youth, Deceived By Agent, Ends Up Dead In Russia

Jalandhar/Kapurthala: Instances of youth from Punjab falling prey to fraud and deceit for landing jobs abroad galore with several even paying for the quest for better opportunities with their lives.

In yet another incident, Mandeep Kumar from Jalandhar died in Russia after he was deceived by agents who promised to send him to Italy. Mandeep's body reached Delhi on Saturday and will soon be handed over to his family. The deceased's brother Jagdeep said, "My brother was differently-abled and was sent to Russia by a travel agent instead of Italy. My brother was forcibly recruited into the Russian Army where he was mistreated."

Jagdeep said Mandeep was not given food and was made to stay in the open. "Even as my brother was differently-abled, he was forcibly recruited into the army," Jagdeep said. He said Mandeep had sent several videos to him highlighting his plight. "We showed the videos to staff of India's embassy in Russia but no action was taken to rescue Mandeep," he alleged.

Jagdeep said he has been been to Russia twice. "The first time I stayed there for 21 days and searched for stranded Indians and especially Punjabi youth. However, due to problems with language, I had to face a lot of difficulties. The second time I stayed there for two months and collected a lot of information," he said.