Differently-Abled Punjab Youth, Deceived By Agent, Ends Up Dead In Russia
Mandeep Kumar was sent to Russia instead of Italy and was forcibly recruited into the Russian Army.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 9:24 PM IST
Jalandhar/Kapurthala: Instances of youth from Punjab falling prey to fraud and deceit for landing jobs abroad galore with several even paying for the quest for better opportunities with their lives.
In yet another incident, Mandeep Kumar from Jalandhar died in Russia after he was deceived by agents who promised to send him to Italy. Mandeep's body reached Delhi on Saturday and will soon be handed over to his family. The deceased's brother Jagdeep said, "My brother was differently-abled and was sent to Russia by a travel agent instead of Italy. My brother was forcibly recruited into the Russian Army where he was mistreated."
Jagdeep said Mandeep was not given food and was made to stay in the open. "Even as my brother was differently-abled, he was forcibly recruited into the army," Jagdeep said. He said Mandeep had sent several videos to him highlighting his plight. "We showed the videos to staff of India's embassy in Russia but no action was taken to rescue Mandeep," he alleged.
Jagdeep said he has been been to Russia twice. "The first time I stayed there for 21 days and searched for stranded Indians and especially Punjabi youth. However, due to problems with language, I had to face a lot of difficulties. The second time I stayed there for two months and collected a lot of information," he said.
Jagdeep said, during his stay in Russia, he tried to find my brother but failed. "Instead of the Indian Embassy in Russia, the Russian Embassy supported us. I myself went to Russia and got information about my brother's death after which we got this body today," he said.
Jagdeep said had Mandeep got a job back home, he would not have gone abroad. He said the government has not yet even taken any action against the agent who deceived his brother. He said the Indian embassy in Russia was on little help to him while he searched for his brother who ended up dead in a foreign land for no fault of his.
Jagdeep said Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring arranged tickets, medicines and a letter, so that he did not face any problems in Russia. "Raja Warring has arranged an ambulance for us to take Mandeep's body Delhi to Jalandhar", he said.
The family and local people have demanded from the Central and Punjab governments that strict action be taken against the accused travel agents so that no other youth is cheated in this way in future. This tragic incident is causing deep shock and anger in the entire area.
