Differently-Abled Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Raping 15-Year-Old Girl In Gujarat

Rajkot: A Gujarat court has convicted a man, Suresh Dalsingbhai Mavi, who is 90% paralysed in both legs, for raping a 15-year-old girl at a village near Bhayavadar last year.

The order, issued by the Special POCSO judge Ali Hussain Mohibullah Sheikh of Dhoraji District and Sessions Court, sentenced Mavi to 20 years' imprisonment and ordered him to pay Rs 7 lakh in compensation to the victim.

The verdict has been delivered following the conclusion of the proceedings in the 2025 rape case involving a 15-year-old girl in the Bhayavadar police station jurisdiction of Rajkot district.

According to the details of the case, the accused, Suresh Mavi, kidnapped the girl on June 12, 2025, with the intention of committing the crime after luring her with a false promise of marriage.

The case was registered at the Bhayavadar Police Station, and during the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had taken the minor to Ahmedabad, his hometown, and repeatedly engaged in sexual intercourse with her against her will.