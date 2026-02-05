Differently-Abled Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Raping 15-Year-Old Girl In Gujarat
The accused, Suresh Mavi, kidnapped the girl on June 12, 2025, after luring her with a false promise of marriage.
Rajkot: A Gujarat court has convicted a man, Suresh Dalsingbhai Mavi, who is 90% paralysed in both legs, for raping a 15-year-old girl at a village near Bhayavadar last year.
The order, issued by the Special POCSO judge Ali Hussain Mohibullah Sheikh of Dhoraji District and Sessions Court, sentenced Mavi to 20 years' imprisonment and ordered him to pay Rs 7 lakh in compensation to the victim.
The verdict has been delivered following the conclusion of the proceedings in the 2025 rape case involving a 15-year-old girl in the Bhayavadar police station jurisdiction of Rajkot district.
According to the details of the case, the accused, Suresh Mavi, kidnapped the girl on June 12, 2025, with the intention of committing the crime after luring her with a false promise of marriage.
The case was registered at the Bhayavadar Police Station, and during the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had taken the minor to Ahmedabad, his hometown, and repeatedly engaged in sexual intercourse with her against her will.
In response, the defence argued that the accused had 90% paralysis in both legs and was incapable of engaging in sexual intercourse. However, the testimony of Medical Officer Dr Ashok Kanani and the medical report proved that the accused was capable of sexual intercourse, which became the basis for the judge to convict Suresh Mavi for the rape of a minor and sentence him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.
“If the accused fails to pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional three months of simple imprisonment,” the court said. It also rejected the defence side's argument that the accused was incapable of committing the crime due to his disability, and it sentenced him based on medical evidence and the victim's compelling testimony.
The court also granted the minor victim Rs 7 lakh in compensation for the mental trauma she suffered and for her rehabilitation under a government scheme.
Meanwhile, the co-accused, Sunil Himsingh Mavi, who allegedly helped take the victim to Ahmedabad, is still at large.
