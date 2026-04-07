ETV Bharat / state

Differently-Abled Farmer Found Dead Inside CPI Office In Kerala's Vaikom

Kottayam: In an incident that has triggered widespread political outrage during the election season in Kerala, a differently abled farmer was found dead inside the Communist Party of India taluk committee office in Vaikom here on Tuesday.

It is understood that the deceased, identified as Chellappan Pulikkassery, a native of Vaikom, was discovered lifeless, prompting his relatives and local residents to stage a massive protest outside the political office alleging foul play.

Tension gripped the area as agitated protestors took a firm stance, refusing to allow the removal of the body until the Revenue Divisional Officer from Kottayam arrived to personally oversee the procedures.

To prevent any breakdown of law and order, a massive police contingent has been deployed at the scene. Top police officials also rushed to the spot to pacify the enraged crowd. Authorities clarified that the body would be shifted to the hospital for an autopsy only after the Revenue Divisional Officer completes the official inquest.

Meanwhile, the tragic death of a farmer inside a ruling front office has sparked a massive political controversy. Opposition parties have swiftly taken up the issue, demanding stringent action against those responsible for the extreme step taken by the farmer and bringing the financial struggles of the agrarian community back into the public discourse.

Chellappan, who relied on a walker for mobility, was known as an exceptionally dedicated farmer in the region. However, he had been raising severe allegations against the local CPI leadership for years.

According to his family, local party leaders actively intervened to destroy his agricultural efforts, completely ruining his primary source of livelihood. Further compounding his misery, a bank governed by a CPI administrative committee allegedly denied him a crucial loan during his financial crisis, the family alleged.