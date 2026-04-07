Differently-Abled Farmer Found Dead Inside CPI Office In Kerala's Vaikom
The farmer Chellappan Pulikkassery had reportedly been raising severe allegations against the local CPI leadership.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 11:39 AM IST
Kottayam: In an incident that has triggered widespread political outrage during the election season in Kerala, a differently abled farmer was found dead inside the Communist Party of India taluk committee office in Vaikom here on Tuesday.
It is understood that the deceased, identified as Chellappan Pulikkassery, a native of Vaikom, was discovered lifeless, prompting his relatives and local residents to stage a massive protest outside the political office alleging foul play.
Tension gripped the area as agitated protestors took a firm stance, refusing to allow the removal of the body until the Revenue Divisional Officer from Kottayam arrived to personally oversee the procedures.
To prevent any breakdown of law and order, a massive police contingent has been deployed at the scene. Top police officials also rushed to the spot to pacify the enraged crowd. Authorities clarified that the body would be shifted to the hospital for an autopsy only after the Revenue Divisional Officer completes the official inquest.
Meanwhile, the tragic death of a farmer inside a ruling front office has sparked a massive political controversy. Opposition parties have swiftly taken up the issue, demanding stringent action against those responsible for the extreme step taken by the farmer and bringing the financial struggles of the agrarian community back into the public discourse.
Chellappan, who relied on a walker for mobility, was known as an exceptionally dedicated farmer in the region. However, he had been raising severe allegations against the local CPI leadership for years.
According to his family, local party leaders actively intervened to destroy his agricultural efforts, completely ruining his primary source of livelihood. Further compounding his misery, a bank governed by a CPI administrative committee allegedly denied him a crucial loan during his financial crisis, the family alleged.
Relatives point out that he had been enduring these severe systemic hardships since 2009. With his agriculture ruined, the family was plunged into deep financial distress, while also allegedly being denied rightful welfare benefits from the government.
Just a day before ending his life, Chellappan had posted a heart wrenching video on social media detailing the alleged cruelties inflicted upon him by the CPI leadership. In the video, he narrated the series of harassments and injustices he faced from the party.
Sources close to the deceased revealed that he had even attempted to meet the state Agriculture Minister to submit a formal complaint and seek a resolution, but received no favourable intervention from any quarter. The severe mental torture, coupled with mounting financial liabilities, reportedly pushed the resilient farmer to the brink.
Refuting the allegations, CPI Kottayam District Secretary VK Santhosh Kumar stated that the party had absolutely no role in the tragic demise of the farmer. He clarified that the bank authorities are the ones responsible for explaining the reasons behind the loan rejection and asserted that Chellappan had no direct conflict with the party.
The CPI leadership further alleged that the ongoing protests are a deliberate attempt by vested interests to gain political mileage out of the tragedy during the election period.
The police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident, confirming that further legal actions will be determined based on the findings of the post mortem report.
Read More: