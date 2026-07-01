ETV Bharat / state

Against All Odds: Differently-abled Bodybuilder From Tamil Nadu Earns Spot In International Competition Mr. Olympia

Coimbatore: In an inspiring story, Sulaiman, a differently-abled bodybuilder from Pollachi, has qualified for the prestigious international Mr. Olympia competition after an impressive run in national events.

The son of a daily wage labourer has set a record by getting selected in the competition. His coaches and family have appealed to the Tamil Nadu government for financial assistance, stating the talented athlete deserves an opportunity to represent India on the world stage.

Sulaiman is the eldest son of Umar Farooq, from Chellamuthu Nagar area of ​​Pollachi Zamin, of Coimbatore district. It was only as he grew up that his parents realised that he could neither hear nor speak and despite modest means, his father worked tirelessly as a porter in a vegetable market to provide the best possible upbringing to Sulaiman and his younger brother, who is also specially abled.

When Sulaiman was 15 years old, his father took him to watch a movie starring Hollywood actor Arnold that was playing in a theater in Pollachi. After watching it, he felt a desire to build a physique like his idol and expressed his wish to join a gym.

At the gym, Sulaiman met Vyshak, who recognised his passion and dedication. Impressed by his potential, Vyshak took him to a fitness expert in Coimbatore, Santosh, in 2020. Under Santosh's guidance, Sulaiman transformed himself into a competitive bodybuilder, and his hard work paid off earning him with several titles at district and state-level competitions.