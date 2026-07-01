Against All Odds: Differently-abled Bodybuilder From Tamil Nadu Earns Spot In International Competition Mr. Olympia
After earning a national PRO Card bronze, specially abled body builder Sulaiman is preparing for prestigious international Mr. Olympia competition.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Coimbatore: In an inspiring story, Sulaiman, a differently-abled bodybuilder from Pollachi, has qualified for the prestigious international Mr. Olympia competition after an impressive run in national events.
The son of a daily wage labourer has set a record by getting selected in the competition. His coaches and family have appealed to the Tamil Nadu government for financial assistance, stating the talented athlete deserves an opportunity to represent India on the world stage.
Sulaiman is the eldest son of Umar Farooq, from Chellamuthu Nagar area of Pollachi Zamin, of Coimbatore district. It was only as he grew up that his parents realised that he could neither hear nor speak and despite modest means, his father worked tirelessly as a porter in a vegetable market to provide the best possible upbringing to Sulaiman and his younger brother, who is also specially abled.
When Sulaiman was 15 years old, his father took him to watch a movie starring Hollywood actor Arnold that was playing in a theater in Pollachi. After watching it, he felt a desire to build a physique like his idol and expressed his wish to join a gym.
At the gym, Sulaiman met Vyshak, who recognised his passion and dedication. Impressed by his potential, Vyshak took him to a fitness expert in Coimbatore, Santosh, in 2020. Under Santosh's guidance, Sulaiman transformed himself into a competitive bodybuilder, and his hard work paid off earning him with several titles at district and state-level competitions.
Trainer Santosh said, "Sulaiman was introduced to me by Vyshak in 2020. I trained Sulaiman, who had the ambition of becoming a great bodybuilder. Today, he has has won honours. He has participated in various competitions not only in Tamil Nadu but also at the national level and we hope the Tamil Nadu government will support him in taking India's name to the global stage."
Two weeks ago, Sulaiman secured first place in a bodybuilding championship in Bengaluru. Last week, he added another milestone by winning the bronze medal in the PRO CARD category at a national-level competition in Delhi, earning qualification for the internationally acclaimed Mr. Olympia event.
Training to participate in the 'Mr. Olympia' competition, Sulaiman and his mentors have appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to extend financial assistance so he can compete internationally and represent India.
Sulaiman's father, Umar Farooq, said, "As a daily wage labourer, raising two children with hearing and speech disabilities was never easy, but I was worried about their future. When Sulaiman told me he wanted to become like Arnold, I did everything I could to support his dream. As a result of his enthusiasm and perseverance, he has now made Pollachi proud. I am deeply grateful to coaches Santosh and Vyshak for shaping his journey. We sincerely appeal to the Tamil Nadu government and Chief Minister Vijay to help my son participate in Mr. Olympia so that he can bring glory to the State and the country."
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