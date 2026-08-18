ETV Bharat / state

Differently Abled Assam Youth Can Stay Afloat For Hours With Yoga

Lakhimpur: Mridul Bora from Rajkowa village in the Lakhimpur district of Assam hardly gets an ordinary day like other youths of his locality, as his day-to-day activities also differ from others.

A fire accident at the age of four rendered Bora differently abled. Since then, he has been struggling with daily activities. In 2009, he started learning yoga and his perfection in the exercise has helped him quickly pick up several postures, including the one to stay afloat for hours.

"I started learning yoga in 2009 and gradually picked up the skill to stay afloat in ponds. Initially it was only five or 10 minutes. But with practice and the grace of God, I can now stay afloat for more than an hour," Bora said.