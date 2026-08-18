Differently Abled Assam Youth Can Stay Afloat For Hours With Yoga
Mridul Bora from Lakhimpur also took the special initiative of holding the Tricolour in the floating position in ponds on Independence Day, reports Jiban Goswami.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Lakhimpur: Mridul Bora from Rajkowa village in the Lakhimpur district of Assam hardly gets an ordinary day like other youths of his locality, as his day-to-day activities also differ from others.
A fire accident at the age of four rendered Bora differently abled. Since then, he has been struggling with daily activities. In 2009, he started learning yoga and his perfection in the exercise has helped him quickly pick up several postures, including the one to stay afloat for hours.
"I started learning yoga in 2009 and gradually picked up the skill to stay afloat in ponds. Initially it was only five or 10 minutes. But with practice and the grace of God, I can now stay afloat for more than an hour," Bora said.
He also took the special initiative of holding the Tricolour in the floating position in ponds on Independence Day. "Right now, I can float and hold in the same position. Very soon I will be able to read newspaper and magazine in that floating posture," Bora added.
However, he admits that performing this unique yoga posture is possible in stagnant waters like ponds or lakes and not in a flowing stream.
Bora said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma once observed him in the floating position during a visit to his locality and expects certain financial aid from the government to continue his yoga activities to make a world record.
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