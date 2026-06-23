ETV Bharat / state

'Didn't Want To Cause Us Trouble': Elderly Bihar Man Suffering From Heart Ailment Dies By Suicide After Killing Wife In Karnataka

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident reported from Karnataka, an octogenarian man hailing from Bihar allegedly killed his septuagenarian blind and deaf wife and later killed himself after being fed up with his serious heart ailment in Bengaluru.

The incident took place on the intervening night of June 22 and 23 in Chokkanayakanahalli area under Sampigehalli police station limits where Nandan Prasad, 83 took his own life after killing his wife Sumitra Devi, 77. The couple was living in the apartment with their son Kiran Kumar Kashyap, a retired Indian Air Force personnel along with his wife and children.

According to Kashyap, his wife and son had gone to Bihar for a wedding, while he was at home with his daughter and parents. Kashyap said that they went to bed on Monday night after having dinner at around 9 pm. On Tuesday morning, he went to call his parents for breakfast, but they did not open the door after repeated knocking making him suspicious, he said.

Kashyap said that he broke the door latch with a hammer and found the bodies of his parents inside.