'Didn't Want To Cause Us Trouble': Elderly Bihar Man Suffering From Heart Ailment Dies By Suicide After Killing Wife In Karnataka
According to the couple's son, his father died by suicide after killing his wife out of depression due to a serious heart illness.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a shocking incident reported from Karnataka, an octogenarian man hailing from Bihar allegedly killed his septuagenarian blind and deaf wife and later killed himself after being fed up with his serious heart ailment in Bengaluru.
The incident took place on the intervening night of June 22 and 23 in Chokkanayakanahalli area under Sampigehalli police station limits where Nandan Prasad, 83 took his own life after killing his wife Sumitra Devi, 77. The couple was living in the apartment with their son Kiran Kumar Kashyap, a retired Indian Air Force personnel along with his wife and children.
According to Kashyap, his wife and son had gone to Bihar for a wedding, while he was at home with his daughter and parents. Kashyap said that they went to bed on Monday night after having dinner at around 9 pm. On Tuesday morning, he went to call his parents for breakfast, but they did not open the door after repeated knocking making him suspicious, he said.
Kashyap said that he broke the door latch with a hammer and found the bodies of his parents inside.
"My father was suffering from a heart-related disease. My mother is blind and deaf. My father killed mother and then committed suicide because he did not want to cause us any trouble," Kashyap said in the complaint.
After receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and took the bodies into custody. The bodies have been sent to Ambedkar Hospital for further medico-legal formalities. Police said that a murder and suicide case has been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Read More: