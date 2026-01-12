ETV Bharat / state

Didi Writes Fifth Letter To CEC Accusing Poll Body Of Disowning Decades-Old Procedures

Kolkata: Alleging severe harassment of citizens during the Speacial Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday has again written a strongly-worded letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar with a series of explosive questions over the functioning of the Election Commission and accusing it of contradicting its own legally established procedures followed over two decades.

This is her fifth communication to the CEC protesting what she described as "unnecessary harassment" and "erosion of democratic rights" during the special exercise.

The three-page letter alleged that for the last 23 years, thousands of voters lawfully included or corrected their names in the electoral rolls by submitting Form 8 along with supporting documents. The changes, she noted, were made only after quasi-judicial hearings conducted by Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AERO).

However, the Commission, she alleged, is now disowning the very statutory process and forcing voters to re-establish their identity and eligibility. She questioned whether the Election Commission now intends to declare its own actions over the last two decades illegal.

The letter points out that despite voters having gone through due legal procedures and hearings to be included in the current electoral roll (2025), the Commission has inexplicably directed officials to cross-check entries against the 2002 voter list. Terming this move "arbitrary, irrational, and unconstitutional", she argued that it amounts to the poll body negating its own institutional history. "Why is the process being rolled back to 2002? Does this mean all corrections made in the intervening years were illegal?" she asked.