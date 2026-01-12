Didi Writes Fifth Letter To CEC Accusing Poll Body Of Disowning Decades-Old Procedures
She said despite electors having gone through due legal procedures and hearings, the Commission inexplicably directed officials to cross-check entries against the 2002 voter list.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Kolkata: Alleging severe harassment of citizens during the Speacial Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday has again written a strongly-worded letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar with a series of explosive questions over the functioning of the Election Commission and accusing it of contradicting its own legally established procedures followed over two decades.
This is her fifth communication to the CEC protesting what she described as "unnecessary harassment" and "erosion of democratic rights" during the special exercise.
The three-page letter alleged that for the last 23 years, thousands of voters lawfully included or corrected their names in the electoral rolls by submitting Form 8 along with supporting documents. The changes, she noted, were made only after quasi-judicial hearings conducted by Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AERO).
However, the Commission, she alleged, is now disowning the very statutory process and forcing voters to re-establish their identity and eligibility. She questioned whether the Election Commission now intends to declare its own actions over the last two decades illegal.
The letter points out that despite voters having gone through due legal procedures and hearings to be included in the current electoral roll (2025), the Commission has inexplicably directed officials to cross-check entries against the 2002 voter list. Terming this move "arbitrary, irrational, and unconstitutional", she argued that it amounts to the poll body negating its own institutional history. "Why is the process being rolled back to 2002? Does this mean all corrections made in the intervening years were illegal?" she asked.
Another major concern raised by her relates to the misuse of technology, noting that since no digital database of the 2002 voter list exists, old manual records — many in regional languages — were scanned and translated into English using the Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools. This mechanical translation, she said, has resulted in widespread errors in names, age, gender and parental details. Minor spelling variations or small discrepancies in age are being flagged as "logical discrepancies", leading to mass issuance of hearing notices to electors. She stressed that the burden of these technological errors is unfairly being placed on ordinary citizens.
Highlighting further administrative lapses, Banerjee alleged that voters who submitted valid citizenship documents during hearings were not issued acknowledgements or receipts in many cases, with officials later claiming that these documents are "missing" or "not on record", thus deleting their names from electoral rolls. "Without receipts, voters are left with no proof that their documents were ever submitted. This process is fundamentally flawed," she wrote.
Objecting to voters being summoned for hearings over trivial issues like abbreviated spellings of surnames (for example, "Kumar" being written as "Kr" or "Shaik" as "Sk") or minor age variations, she suggested such routine discrepancies could easily be resolved by BLOs or officials through desk-level verification without summoning voters and subjecting them to harassment.
The CM further warned that as field-level officials go door-to-door issuing such notices, they are increasingly facing public anger — an outcome she described as both avoidable and undesirable. Urging immediate intervention, she called upon the Commission to stop what she termed "unjustified harassment" and to ensure the protection of citizens' democratic rights, exuding hope that it would act promptly to address these serious concerns.
Also Read