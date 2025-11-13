ETV Bharat / state

'Didi Ka Bagicha' Symbolises Women Empowerment In Jharkhand's Palamu

Palamu: 'Didi Ka Bagicha', a roadside dhaba in Naxal-hit Palamu district of Jharkhand has become a shining example of women's empowerment. What started as a small initiative to run her household during the difficult days of Covid pandemic, has now turned into a full-fledged dhaba, offering meals and snacks, helping Pratima Devi to earn Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per day.

Pratima Devi is a resident of Saltua, in the Chainpur police station area of ​​Palamu, an area known for Naxalite activity. Ever since her marriage, Pratima Devi had always wanted to do something to improve her financial condition. So, along with household chores, she kept trying her hands at different ventures. At one time she ran a small garment shop but it wasn't successful. Then she switched over to running a stall in Saltua area, which too was not much profitable.

Pratima Devi being assisted by her husband (ETV Bharat)

After Covid lockdown was lifted, Pratima Devi joined the self-help group of the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JLPS). She took a loan of Rs one lakh and opened a dhaba in the Kankari area of ​​Chainpur. Gradually, the business started to grow and her daily income now runs into thousands. She also supplies meals at government and private events.