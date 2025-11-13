'Didi Ka Bagicha' Symbolises Women Empowerment In Jharkhand's Palamu
Pratima Devi got trained under Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society and with a loan of Rs one lakh, started her own dhaba.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 7:04 PM IST
Palamu: 'Didi Ka Bagicha', a roadside dhaba in Naxal-hit Palamu district of Jharkhand has become a shining example of women's empowerment. What started as a small initiative to run her household during the difficult days of Covid pandemic, has now turned into a full-fledged dhaba, offering meals and snacks, helping Pratima Devi to earn Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per day.
Pratima Devi is a resident of Saltua, in the Chainpur police station area of Palamu, an area known for Naxalite activity. Ever since her marriage, Pratima Devi had always wanted to do something to improve her financial condition. So, along with household chores, she kept trying her hands at different ventures. At one time she ran a small garment shop but it wasn't successful. Then she switched over to running a stall in Saltua area, which too was not much profitable.
After Covid lockdown was lifted, Pratima Devi joined the self-help group of the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JLPS). She took a loan of Rs one lakh and opened a dhaba in the Kankari area of Chainpur. Gradually, the business started to grow and her daily income now runs into thousands. She also supplies meals at government and private events.
The site where the dhaba stands once used to be a mango orchard so Pratima Devi has named it 'Bagicha'. She sells a variety of items, including rice, roti, samosas, balushahi, and sweets, at her dhaba.
"In view of my children's education and the rising cost of living, my dhaba has been of great help. I had tried several businesses before the lockdown but was unsuccessful. After joining the JSLPS group, I received training and learnt about business. Also, my husband's knowledge of running a hotel has helped me. Now I can earn Rs 3,000-4,000 daily," she said.
Her husband, Rajesh Kumar, said he helps his wife at the dhaba. "She is a hardworking woman and is passionate about her work," he said.
"Any woman who wants to do business will receive training and financial assistance. Pratima Devi is doing very well. She started with a Rs one lakh assistance and is now earning in thousands daily," Ashutosh Tiwari, an official of JSLPS said.
Also Read