Did PLA Block Indian Army Patrols, Owaisi Asks NDA Govt
Owaisi said he is posing the questions again in view of the "continued silence of the Modi government" on the issue.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday posed several questions to the NDA government over the "situation" on the China border in Arunachal Pradesh, including the PLA.
He asked whether the People's Liberation Army (PLA) blocked army patrols from accessing the area where they have been patrolling so far. In a social media post on 'X', he asked whether the PLA destroyed a temporary structure created by our army patrol in an area in India's territory.
Because of the continued silence of the @narendramodi government,I again repeat my questions about the situation on the China border in Arunachal Pradesh.— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 17, 2026
- Did the PLA recently block our army patrols from accessing the area where they had been going so far?
- Did the PLA destroy…
"Has the PLA pitched tents in the area where our patrols were going earlier and is clearly Indian territory?" he asked.
He further asked whether the government is pushing the army not to press too strongly for patrolling rights in the area where China is creating trouble because it is keen to portray normalcy to facilitate Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Delhi next month.
He asked whether the Modi government decided to keep the people of the country in the dark about what happens with China on the border, "as it tried in Doklam in 2017 and in Ladakh in 2020". He said he is posing the questions again in view of the "continued silence of the Modi government" on the issue.
Owaisi said he would like to tell PM Modi that governments come and go, prime ministers come and go, but India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty cannot be allowed to be compromised, which is sacrosanct.
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