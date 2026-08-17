ETV Bharat / state

Did PLA Block Indian Army Patrols, Owaisi Asks NDA Govt

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday posed several questions to the NDA government over the "situation" on the China border in Arunachal Pradesh, including the PLA.

He asked whether the People's Liberation Army (PLA) blocked army patrols from accessing the area where they have been patrolling so far. In a social media post on 'X', he asked whether the PLA destroyed a temporary structure created by our army patrol in an area in India's territory.

"Has the PLA pitched tents in the area where our patrols were going earlier and is clearly Indian territory?" he asked.