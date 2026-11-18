ETV Bharat / state

'Did Not Receive Invitation To Attend Sonia Gandhi Memoir Launch', Says Stalin

Chennai: DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday sought to dispel speculation that he had deliberately skipped the launch of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir in Delhi, saying he was "never formally invited to the event".

When asked by reporters whether he had sent his best wishes for the launch of Sonia Gandhi’s book, Stalin said, "I did send my wishes for the book launch and even wrote a letter. I did not receive a formal invitation, but I was informed about the event through a phone call to my assistant. Based on that, I sent a letter conveying my best wishes for the book launch."

Earlier, when asked about reports suggesting that Stalin had declined an invitation from Rahul Gandhi to attend the launch of Sonia Gandhi’s book, DMK's organizing secretary RS Bharathi had stated, "An invitation might have been extended by Rahul Gandhi to DMK leader MK Stalin, but whether or not to accept it is entirely our prerogative; no one can compel us. As for Sonia Gandhi, she holds MK Stalin in high regard". Bharathi said the DMK also holds Sonia Gandhi in high regard. "However, our respect for her is one thing, while attending an event is another. It is our choice to attend based on circumstances and convenience. This is not an issue at all."

In the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections, the Congress contested in Tamil Nadu in an alliance with the DMK. However, the election results were not in favour of the alliance and for the first time, the 'Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam' (TVK), led by actor Vijay, defeated the Dravidian parties and captured power in the state.

Following the election results, the Congress party severed its alliance with the DMK and joined the TVK. Furthermore, two members from the Congress- Viswanathan and Rajeshkumar, have been included in the state cabinet. Meanwhile, there has been friction between the two parties regarding alliance-related matters. The DMK has also exited the Congress-led 'INDIA' alliance.