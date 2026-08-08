ETV Bharat / state

Diary Note Helps Uttarakhand Police Reunite Missing Man With Family After 10 Years

Ranikhet: A 10-year-old missing-person mystery in Uttarakhand was solved with a single handwritten clue, the word 'Rajepur', which helped police trace an elderly man and reunited him with his family in Almora's Ranikhet.

Shyam Singh, a resident of Farrukhabad district in Uttar Pradesh, had gone missing from his home nearly 10 years ago. His family searched for him but failed to trace his whereabouts. Over the years, they lost hope.

On August 7, 2026, the family received a call from Uttarakhand Police informing them that Shyam Singh had been located in the Majkhali area of Ranikhet. In-charge Sub-Inspector Vinod Fartyal noticed an elderly man who had been wandering around Majkhali and Tarikhet for several years.