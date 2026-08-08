Diary Note Helps Uttarakhand Police Reunite Missing Man With Family After 10 Years
On August 7, the family received a call from Uttarakhand Police informing them that Shyam Singh had been located in the Majkhali area of Ranikhet.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 10:36 PM IST
Ranikhet: A 10-year-old missing-person mystery in Uttarakhand was solved with a single handwritten clue, the word 'Rajepur', which helped police trace an elderly man and reunited him with his family in Almora's Ranikhet.
Shyam Singh, a resident of Farrukhabad district in Uttar Pradesh, had gone missing from his home nearly 10 years ago. His family searched for him but failed to trace his whereabouts. Over the years, they lost hope.
On August 7, 2026, the family received a call from Uttarakhand Police informing them that Shyam Singh had been located in the Majkhali area of Ranikhet. In-charge Sub-Inspector Vinod Fartyal noticed an elderly man who had been wandering around Majkhali and Tarikhet for several years.
एक दशक बाद अपनों से मिला श्याम...@almorapolice की संवेदनशील पहल ने लौटाई एक परिवार की खुशियां— Almora Police Uttarakhand (@almorapolice) August 7, 2026
चौकी प्रभारी की सूझबूझ से मानसिक रूप से अस्वस्थ व्यक्ति की हुई पहचान
‼️डायरी में लिखा एक शब्द बना उम्मीद की किरण, “राजेपुर” से खुला घर तक पहुंचने का रास्ता pic.twitter.com/52mmlf1PUo
The man appeared to be mentally unwell and was unable to clearly communicate his identity or provide details about his family. Police brought him to the outpost and tried to obtain information from him, but their initial efforts were unsuccessful.
Police then handed him a diary and a pen, and then he wrote 'Rajepur'. Treating the word as a crucial clue, Majkhali Police contacted Rajepur Police Station in Farrukhabad district, Uttar Pradesh. Police shared the man's photograph and compared his physical appearance and other available details with records.
After four days of sustained verification and investigation, police established that the elderly man was Shyam Singh and traced his family. His family travelled to Majkhali Police Outpost and met him.
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