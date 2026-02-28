Diarrhoea Outbreak In Srikakulam Due To Presence Of E. Coli Bacteria In Drinking Water
Official data states 162 cases were registered from Sunday to Friday evening. Of these, 112 people are currently undergoing treatment at government and private hospitals.
Srikakulam: Health officials have confirmed that the diarrhoea outbreak reported in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam town was caused by the presence of Escherichia coli (E coli) bacteria in drinking water. The bacteria were detected in water samples collected from 11 locations in the town, Health and Family Welfare commissioner Veerapandian said on Friday.
Veerapandian said the contamination occurred mainly due to the mixture of sewage water with fresh drinking water, due to illegal tap connections taken through drainage canals and the use of electric motors to draw water directly from pipelines. Officials also said livestock waste getting mixed with water sources could be another reason for the spread of the bacteria.
According to official data, a total of 162 diarrhoea cases were registered in the town from Sunday to Friday evening. Of these, 112 people are currently undergoing treatment at government and private hospitals. While the outbreak was initially reported from a few localities, new cases have been registered in other streets as well, indicating a wider spread.
Situation on the Ground
Veerapandian, along with district magistrate Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and joint collector Farman Ahmed Khan, visited Srikakulam on Friday to review the situation on the ground. They inspected drinking water pipelines in several affected areas and examined the sanitation conditions. They also visited hospitals and interacted with patients to assess the medical services being provided.
Veerapandian instructed officials to remove all illegal tap connections immediately and motors drawing water from public pipelines. He stressed that strict action should be taken to prevent further contamination of drinking water. To closely monitor sanitation and drinking water supply arrangements in the town, B Ram, currently serving as zonal commissioner in Visakhapatnam, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), has been appointed as assistant commissioner on deputation in Srikakulam.
Minister Reviews Hostel Students' Health
Meanwhile, four diarrhoea cases were reported from the BC Boys' Hostel located on Railway Road in Srikakulam on Wednesday and Thursday. Of these, three students were discharged on Friday after treatment, while one student is still undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
State Health Minister Satyakumar spoke to district medical officers to seek details about the health condition of the affected students and the treatment being provided to them. He directed officials to ensure proper medical care and preventive measures in hostels and educational institutions.
Health officials have urged residents to consume boiled drinking water, maintain hygiene, and immediately seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms such as loose motions, vomiting, or fever.
