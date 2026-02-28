ETV Bharat / state

Diarrhoea Outbreak In Srikakulam Due To Presence Of E. Coli Bacteria In Drinking Water

Srikakulam: Health officials have confirmed that the diarrhoea outbreak reported in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam town was caused by the presence of Escherichia coli (E coli) bacteria in drinking water. The bacteria were detected in water samples collected from 11 locations in the town, Health and Family Welfare commissioner Veerapandian said on Friday.

Veerapandian said the contamination occurred mainly due to the mixture of sewage water with fresh drinking water, due to illegal tap connections taken through drainage canals and the use of electric motors to draw water directly from pipelines. Officials also said livestock waste getting mixed with water sources could be another reason for the spread of the bacteria.

According to official data, a total of 162 diarrhoea cases were registered in the town from Sunday to Friday evening. Of these, 112 people are currently undergoing treatment at government and private hospitals. While the outbreak was initially reported from a few localities, new cases have been registered in other streets as well, indicating a wider spread.

Situation on the Ground

Veerapandian, along with district magistrate Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and joint collector Farman Ahmed Khan, visited Srikakulam on Friday to review the situation on the ground. They inspected drinking water pipelines in several affected areas and examined the sanitation conditions. They also visited hospitals and interacted with patients to assess the medical services being provided.