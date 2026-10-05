ETV Bharat / state

Major Heist At Hyderabad Jewellery Showroom: Diamond, Gold Worth Rs 7 Cr Stolen

Representational Picture ( Etv Bharat )

Medipally: In a late night heist at a jewellery showroom in Hyderabad's Medipally area in Telangana, robbers cut through the shutters and escaped with diamond and gold ornaments worth Rs 7 crore, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at CaratLane jewellery, and it came to light only the next morning when staff arrived to open the store and found the premises completely ransacked. Following this, the management alerted the local police and other officials. The Medipally police rushed to the spot along with forensic experts to gather fingerprints and digital evidence. Investigators are currently reviewing extensive CCTV footage from inside the store and surrounding commercial stretches to trace the escape route of the accused.