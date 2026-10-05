Major Heist At Hyderabad Jewellery Showroom: Diamond, Gold Worth Rs 7 Cr Stolen
Police said efforts are underway to identify the culprits with the help of CCTV footage and special tracking teams have been deployed to nab them.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Medipally: In a late night heist at a jewellery showroom in Hyderabad's Medipally area in Telangana, robbers cut through the shutters and escaped with diamond and gold ornaments worth Rs 7 crore, police said on Monday.
The incident took place at CaratLane jewellery, and it came to light only the next morning when staff arrived to open the store and found the premises completely ransacked. Following this, the management alerted the local police and other officials.
The Medipally police rushed to the spot along with forensic experts to gather fingerprints and digital evidence. Investigators are currently reviewing extensive CCTV footage from inside the store and surrounding commercial stretches to trace the escape route of the accused.
A senior police officer said that special tracking teams have been deployed to hunt down the culprits. A case has been registered, and an intensive investigation is underway to crack the case, he said.
As per the preliminary probe, a gang of unidentified robbers entered the showroom by cutting through the shutters. Once inside, they ransacked the display counters and lockers, stealing a massive haul of premium diamond-studded jewellery and gold ornaments before fleeing the scene undetected, police said.
Police said the CCTV footage is being examined to identify the suspects and the circumstances of the incident.
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