'Dialogue Only After Strike Is Called Off': Punjab CM Tells Striking Govt Employees; OPD Services Hit
The strike comes as a major challenge for the AAP-led government ahead of the 2027 Punjab elections as seven lakh people are participating in it.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said talks with the striking government employees would be held only after they call off their protest as dialogue and strike cannot go together.
Taking to his X handle, Mann said, "Employees are an important part of our family and we are ready to listen to every legitimate concern of theirs...But dialogue and strikes cannot proceed together... The government is committed to resolving every issue, but dialogue will only take place once the strike is called off..."
ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮ ਸਾਡੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦਾ ਅਹਿਮ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਅਸੀਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਹਰ ਜਾਇਜ਼ ਗੱਲ ਸੁਣਨ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰ ਹਾਂ...— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 27, 2026
ਪਰ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਅਤੇ ਹੜਤਾਲ ਦੋਵੇਂ ਇਕੱਠੀਆਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਚੱਲ ਸਕਦੀਆਂ... ਸਰਕਾਰ ਹਰ ਮਸਲੇ ਦਾ ਹੱਲ ਕੱਢਣ ਲਈ ਵਚਨਬੱਧ ਹੈ, ਪਰ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਉਦੋਂ ਹੀ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ ਜਦੋਂ ਹੜਤਾਲ ਖ਼ਤਮ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ...
Over seven lakh government employees and pensioners across Punjab are observing a statewide strike today over eight demands, including their pending dearness allowance (DA) and implementation of the Old Pension Scheme.
Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the strike comes as a major challenge for the AAP-led government with seven lakh staff and pensioners participating in it.
Due to the strike, OPD services in hospitals were completely shut. However, doctors said that the emergency services were functioning uninterrupted in the interest of the patients.
Some government schools remained open. Buses were plying but as drivers of official vehicles were on strike, officials faced difficulty in reaching office. Ludhiana DC could not reach office till 9:30 am today.
Protests Across Punjab
Employees of various government departments in Patiala took out a protest march from the DC office to the residence of Punjab Cabinet Minister Balbir Singh and staged a demonstration. The situation turned tense when employees broke the barricades. After this, protesters reached the residence of MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli and raised slogans over their demands.
District president of Punjab Civil Medical Service Association Dr Sumet Singh said OPD services have been kept closed by the doctors today, while emergency services and labour room services have been kept operational in the interest of the patients. He said that the demands of the employees have been pending for a long time and the government should resolve them immediately.
Dr. Singh further said that implementation of the Old Pension Scheme and their pending DA installments are among the main demands of the employees. "The Central Government is paying for the DA and the Punjab government too is giving the benefit to some of its employees, so justice should be done to the rest of the employees as well," he said.
Dr Rashna Mata Vishal, belonging to the MS Association, said along with DA and Old Pension Scheme, they also demand benefits related to MACP.
The employee organisations have demanded that their long-pending demands be resolved at the earliest, so that the strike can be ended.
In Jalandhar, employees under the banner of 'Sanjha Mulazam Manch Punjab & UT' said government has made electricity free but nothing has been given to them. They threatened to intensify their movement if their demands are not met. "We educate children, bring them to such a point that they go ahead and attain important positions. Governments and ministers have also reached these positions only because of us. Therefore, the government should also think about us," a government school teacher protesting in Jalandhar said.
Govt Promised To Fulfil Demands Before Polls But Failed
In Bathinda, A large number of government employees from various departments gathered outside the district's mini-secretariat and staged a protest. Retired DSP Ranjit Singh Toor, Resham Singh Khemuana of Democratic Teacher Front and teacher Charanpreet Kaur said although their demands have not been accepted, they want to thank the government in because by not accepting the demands, the employees have been given an opportunity to come together on one platform. They said that before Punjab Assembly elections, the AAP had assured accepting the demands of employees and pensioners on priority basis but as soon as it came to power, their demands were first sidelined. Due to this, employees who were protesting separately have now gathered on one platform and are warning the government to be ready to face the consequences in the upcoming Assembly elections.
While employees were protesting in Zira, Congress leader Kulbir Singh Zira reached the spot to extend his support. "This is unfortunate. The Chief Minister should fulfill the demands of the employees soon else I have assured them that we will fulfill all their demands when our government comes."
BJP working committee president Ashwani Sharma visited the corporation office in Pathankot and expressed his support for the striking employees.
The strike impacted Barnala district where over 200 employee organisations under the banner of 'Employees and Pensioners Joint Front Punjab' and 'Punjab Mulazam Manch' locked all the government offices of the District Administrative Complex, leading to a complete silence in the government institutions. Various farmer unions also supported the employees in this protest.
The employees of various government departments in Amritsar took a mass leave and staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office. The protesters shouted slogans against the Punjab government and demanded immediate acceptance of their demands. Punjab Party Federation district general secretary Jaswant Rai alleged that during the last 4.5 years, the government has not paid any attention to the demands of the employees and the Chief Minister has not held any meeting with then.
Apart from the Mansa District Complex Tehsil Office, Fard Kendra, Suvidha Kendra, all government offices are locked.
Due to the absence of employees in various government institutions including the District Administrative Complex, work came to a standstill. General secretary of DC Employees Union Gurjit Singh Aulakh said that the employee organisations have been raising their voices with the government regarding their demands for a long time but the government has not paid much attention to their demands.
At Ranveer College in Sangrur, employees staged a protest against the government. Shivali, a teacher at Ranveer College, said government should focus on reducing wasteful expenditures instead of depriving them of their DAs.
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