ETV Bharat / state

'Dialogue Only After Strike Is Called Off': Punjab CM Tells Striking Govt Employees; OPD Services Hit

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said talks with the striking government employees would be held only after they call off their protest as dialogue and strike cannot go together.

Taking to his X handle, Mann said, "Employees are an important part of our family and we are ready to listen to every legitimate concern of theirs...But dialogue and strikes cannot proceed together... The government is committed to resolving every issue, but dialogue will only take place once the strike is called off..."

Over seven lakh government employees and pensioners across Punjab are observing a statewide strike today over eight demands, including their pending dearness allowance (DA) and implementation of the Old Pension Scheme.

Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the strike comes as a major challenge for the AAP-led government with seven lakh staff and pensioners participating in it.

Due to the strike, OPD services in hospitals were completely shut. However, doctors said that the emergency services were functioning uninterrupted in the interest of the patients.

Some government schools remained open. Buses were plying but as drivers of official vehicles were on strike, officials faced difficulty in reaching office. Ludhiana DC could not reach office till 9:30 am today.

Protests Across Punjab

Employees of various government departments in Patiala took out a protest march from the DC office to the residence of Punjab Cabinet Minister Balbir Singh and staged a demonstration. The situation turned tense when employees broke the barricades. After this, protesters reached the residence of MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli and raised slogans over their demands.

District president of Punjab Civil Medical Service Association Dr Sumet Singh said OPD services have been kept closed by the doctors today, while emergency services and labour room services have been kept operational in the interest of the patients. He said that the demands of the employees have been pending for a long time and the government should resolve them immediately.

Dr. Singh further said that implementation of the Old Pension Scheme and their pending DA installments are among the main demands of the employees. "The Central Government is paying for the DA and the Punjab government too is giving the benefit to some of its employees, so justice should be done to the rest of the employees as well," he said.