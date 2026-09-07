Dhulian Murder Case: CID Takes Over Investigation; Multiple Cops Face Disciplinary Action
A compensation worth Rs 10 lakh and a home guard's job have been offered to Sujit Mondal's wife.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Kolkata: Amid allegations of police negligence in the case involving the brutal murder of 36-year-old Sujit Mondal from Dhulian in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the state government on Monday handed over the investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and initiated disciplinary measures against several police officials.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund along with a home guard job in the state police for the victim's wife, Sumana Mondal.
The incident dates back to August 28, when Sujit went missing from Ward No 13 of Dhulian under the jurisdiction of Shamsherganj police station. Although the family informed the police, the Dhulian police outpost allegedly failed to act and Sujit's dismembered body was recovered from Farakka Feeder Canal on September 2.
Expressing strong condemnation, Adhikari said Sujit had been brutally murdered and drew parallels between this atrocity and other horrific murders from the past. He said that disciplinary measures have been initiated against multiple police officials for gross negligence of duty.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Jangipur Police District, Surinder Singh has been issued a show-cause notice while Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Farakka, Sheikh Shamsuddin has been transferred.
ASI Sumanta Das, in-charge of Dhulian police outpost and SI Saiful Alam, second officer of Samserganj police station have been suspended while Subrata Ghosh, IC of Samserganj police station has been removed from active duty.
Police have already arrested Samiul Sheikh, Tazkira Bibi, and Johnny Sheikh in connection with the case and they are currently being interrogated.
Earlier, a controversy arose over why necessary measures were not taken at the initial stage, despite the victim's wife, Sumana Mondal, informing the police on time.
According to sources at Nabanna, the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, and the Director General (DG) of the State Police reviewed the entire incident. The decision to take action against the police personnel was made based on the reports submitted by the DG and the Home Secretary, sources said.
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