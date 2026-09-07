ETV Bharat / state

Dhulian Murder Case: CID Takes Over Investigation; Multiple Cops Face Disciplinary Action

Kolkata: Amid allegations of police negligence in the case involving the brutal murder of 36-year-old Sujit Mondal from Dhulian in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the state government on Monday handed over the investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and initiated disciplinary measures against several police officials.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund along with a home guard job in the state police for the victim's wife, Sumana Mondal.

The incident dates back to August 28, when Sujit went missing from Ward No 13 of Dhulian under the jurisdiction of Shamsherganj police station. Although the family informed the police, the Dhulian police outpost allegedly failed to act and Sujit's dismembered body was recovered from Farakka Feeder Canal on September 2.

Expressing strong condemnation, Adhikari said Sujit had been brutally murdered and drew parallels between this atrocity and other horrific murders from the past. He said that disciplinary measures have been initiated against multiple police officials for gross negligence of duty.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Jangipur Police District, Surinder Singh has been issued a show-cause notice while Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Farakka, Sheikh Shamsuddin has been transferred.